Somalia: Hassan Sheikh and Ismail Omar Guelleh Lay Wreath At Site Marking Somalia's Statehood Rebirth

Carta — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh on Thursday laid wreaths at the historic site in Carta where Somalia's statehood was re-established 25 years ago, during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2000 Carta Peace Conference.

The event, held in the Djiboutian town that hosted the landmark talks, commemorated the conference that led to the formation of Somalia's Transitional National Government (TNG) -- a pivotal moment that ended nearly a decade of statelessness following the collapse of the Somali government in 1991.

President Guelleh officially opened the ceremony, which brought together President Mohamud, former Somali leaders, presidential candidates, and diplomats from countries across the Horn of Africa.

Addressing the gathering, Djibouti's Foreign Minister said that unlike 25 years ago, "Somalis now come to Djibouti united and in agreement," expressing optimism that the ongoing reconciliation in Somalia is now "driven by Somali leadership and conscience."

In his keynote speech, President Guelleh described the Carta conference as "a historic milestone that reflected Djibouti's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the rebuilding of the Somali state." He added that the "spirit and vision of Carta remain symbols of hope and cooperation for the Somali people."

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud thanked Djibouti for its steadfast support to Somalia over the past quarter-century, praising the country's "consistent solidarity and leadership in promoting peace and unity." He also urged regional nations to deepen cooperation to secure lasting peace and political progress in Somalia.

The 2000 Carta Peace Conference brought together Somali clan elders, politicians, and civil society figures for the first time since the civil war, culminating in the establishment of the TNG under President Abdiqasim Salad Hassan.

Thursday's commemoration not only honored that turning point but also underscored Djibouti's enduring diplomatic role in peacebuilding across the Horn of Africa -- and its continued commitment to supporting Somalia's path toward reconciliation and stable governance.