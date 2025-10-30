Somalia: Somali Elite Forces Kill 18 Al-Shabaab Militants in Major Operation in Lower Juba

Mogadishu — Somali elite Danab commandos, working alongside the Jubbaland Security and Intelligence Agency (JSIA) and backed by international partners, have killed at least 18 al-Shabaab militants in a major military operation in the Jamaame district of southern Somalia's Lower Juba region, authorities said Thursday.

According to a statement from the Jubbaland administration, the joint forces conducted coordinated air and ground assaults across several areas, including Qoraxey, Siirey, Farbulaay, Turdho, Yiirey, Janaale Jaay, and Maleyley -- all located within Jamaame district.

The statement said that 32 militants were wounded during the operation, which also destroyed al-Shabaab hideouts and logistical bases hidden in dense forested areas.

Security officials said the operation aimed to disrupt al-Shabaab's movements and supply routes in Lower Juba, where the group has been trying to regroup after suffering a series of recent defeats.

Danab commandos and Jubbaland regional forces, with support from international partners, have been carrying out regular joint operations targeting al-Shabaab strongholds across Jubbaland in a bid to weaken the group's remaining presence in southern Somalia.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group, has been waging a violent insurgency against the Somali government for more than 15 years.