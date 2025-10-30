Zimbabwe: Harare Council Cracks Down On Illegal Tree Cutting

The Harare City Council has issued a stern warning to residents, businesses and property owners over the growing trend of illegal tree cutting on council land describing it as a serious threat to the city's environment.

Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said authorities have observed a surge in the indiscriminate felling of trees across several suburbs often to clear space for parking, construction projects or for firewood and timber sales.

"In many cases, trees are being cut down to create parking spaces in front of properties, for commercial timber, firewood or to pave way for developments all without prior authority from Council," Moyo said.

He warned that the practice is unlawful and undermines the city's environmental sustainability, public health and visual appeal.

The city reminded residents that the unauthorized removal or destruction of trees on council land violates the Harare (Road Verges Maintenance) By-law of 2016 and offenders will face prosecution under municipal and environmental laws.

"No person is allowed to cut, remove or damage trees on Council land without written approval from the City of Harare," Moyo said

He urged residents to support the city's greening initiatives by planting and maintaining trees within and around their properties.

"Property owners and residents are encouraged to plant and maintain trees to promote a greener, cleaner and healthier city," he added.

Moyo called on all Harare residents to help preserve the city's green heritage warning that authorities would not hesitate to take legal action against offenders.