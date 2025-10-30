Zimbabwe: Harare Council Cracks Down On Illegal Tree Cutting

30 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

The Harare City Council has issued a stern warning to residents, businesses and property owners over the growing trend of illegal tree cutting on council land describing it as a serious threat to the city's environment.

Acting Town Clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo said authorities have observed a surge in the indiscriminate felling of trees across several suburbs often to clear space for parking, construction projects or for firewood and timber sales.

"In many cases, trees are being cut down to create parking spaces in front of properties, for commercial timber, firewood or to pave way for developments all without prior authority from Council," Moyo said.

He warned that the practice is unlawful and undermines the city's environmental sustainability, public health and visual appeal.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The city reminded residents that the unauthorized removal or destruction of trees on council land violates the Harare (Road Verges Maintenance) By-law of 2016 and offenders will face prosecution under municipal and environmental laws.

"No person is allowed to cut, remove or damage trees on Council land without written approval from the City of Harare," Moyo said

He urged residents to support the city's greening initiatives by planting and maintaining trees within and around their properties.

"Property owners and residents are encouraged to plant and maintain trees to promote a greener, cleaner and healthier city," he added.

Moyo called on all Harare residents to help preserve the city's green heritage warning that authorities would not hesitate to take legal action against offenders.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.