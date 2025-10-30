Malawi: European Member States Pledge Renewed Support to Malawi's New Government

30 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

European Member States have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the new Malawi Government, following a high-level breakfast meeting held today between British High Commissioner Rebecca Fabrizi and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, MP.

During the engagement, Honourable Mwanamvekha outlined Malawi's pressing needs in the face of ongoing economic pressure, noting the urgent requirement for support in stabilising fuel and food supplies, securing fertiliser for the upcoming agricultural season, strengthening foreign exchange reserves and ensuring the continued availability of essential medicines.

He also highlighted medium to long-term priorities, including expanding the financing of social protection programmes, sustaining free primary and secondary education, and accelerating government decentralisation. As part of the decentralisation reform, the government plans to allocate K5 billion to every constituency through local councils to drive development at community level.

Mwanamvekha further appealed for enhanced budgetary support to help ease the public wage bill, which he noted has risen sharply over the past five years, placing strain on fiscal stability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In response, the European envoys commended the renewed reform agenda being pursued by the DPP-led administration under His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika. They welcomed the Government's focus on economic recovery, pro-poor development strategies and social protection programmes such as Mtukula Pakhomo and public works, alongside sustained commitment to free education.

The diplomats reaffirmed that several development partners have already released financial support to Malawi. Pledges made to date include $5.3 million from the United Kingdom, $4.5 million from Norway, $17.5 million from the United States, and $3.7 million from Japan, among others. They also assured that efforts will continue to mobilise further assistance in line with Malawi's recovery and growth objectives.

Those in attendance included the German Ambassador, Her Excellency Ute König; the Norwegian Ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Bjelland; and the European Union Ambassador, Daniel Aristi-Gaztelumendi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.