Malawi: European Member States Pledge Renewed Support to Malawi's New Government

European Member States have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the new Malawi Government, following a high-level breakfast meeting held today between British High Commissioner Rebecca Fabrizi and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, MP.

During the engagement, Honourable Mwanamvekha outlined Malawi's pressing needs in the face of ongoing economic pressure, noting the urgent requirement for support in stabilising fuel and food supplies, securing fertiliser for the upcoming agricultural season, strengthening foreign exchange reserves and ensuring the continued availability of essential medicines.

He also highlighted medium to long-term priorities, including expanding the financing of social protection programmes, sustaining free primary and secondary education, and accelerating government decentralisation. As part of the decentralisation reform, the government plans to allocate K5 billion to every constituency through local councils to drive development at community level.

Mwanamvekha further appealed for enhanced budgetary support to help ease the public wage bill, which he noted has risen sharply over the past five years, placing strain on fiscal stability.

In response, the European envoys commended the renewed reform agenda being pursued by the DPP-led administration under His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika. They welcomed the Government's focus on economic recovery, pro-poor development strategies and social protection programmes such as Mtukula Pakhomo and public works, alongside sustained commitment to free education.

The diplomats reaffirmed that several development partners have already released financial support to Malawi. Pledges made to date include $5.3 million from the United Kingdom, $4.5 million from Norway, $17.5 million from the United States, and $3.7 million from Japan, among others. They also assured that efforts will continue to mobilise further assistance in line with Malawi's recovery and growth objectives.

Those in attendance included the German Ambassador, Her Excellency Ute König; the Norwegian Ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Bjelland; and the European Union Ambassador, Daniel Aristi-Gaztelumendi.