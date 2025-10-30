Malawi: Congoma Joins Global Call for Debt Cancellation to Jumpstart Malawi's Economy

The Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA), a member of the Global Call to Action Against Poverty (GCAP), on Thursday joined citizens across the world in commemorating the People's Assemblies under the theme: "End Austerity, Cancel the Debt, Tax the Rich: Health, Education and Social Protection for All."

Speaking ahead of the commemoration, CONGOMA Programme Manager, Simekinala Kaludzi, urged international financial institutions, particularly the IMF and World Bank, to consider the cancellation of Malawi's unsustainable debt. Kaludzi said the current debt situation is severely undermining the nation's ability to provide essential public services.

"Malawi's growing debt burden and austerity policies are undermining the nation's ability to provide for its people. The consequences are visible in our hospitals without medicines, schools without teachers, and communities without social protection. We can no longer accept economic prescriptions that deepen poverty and erode human dignity," he said.

Kaludzi further noted that debt is not simply a financial calculation, but a social burden that directly affects Malawians' access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. He emphasized the need for Malawi to adopt development pathways that prioritize human dignity and social wellbeing.

In its statement, CONGOMA called on international financial institutions to cancel unsustainable debts and end austerity measures that punish citizens for policy failures beyond their control. It also urged the Government of Malawi to adopt people-centered budgeting, ensure transparency in debt management, and safeguard social spending to protect the most vulnerable.

Furthermore, CONGOMA appealed to the private sector to pay fair taxes and invest responsibly to promote inclusive development. It encouraged civil society and the media to continue amplifying citizens' voices against inequality and injustice. The organization also called on all Malawians to stand up for accountability and demand an economy that benefits everyone.

"Malawi must reclaim its right to develop with fairness, equity, and shared prosperity at the core of its economic policies," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha recently disclosed that Malawi's public debt now stands at K21.6 trillion, a figure that continues to draw concern among economists and development advocates.