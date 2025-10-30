Kenya: IFRC Issues Global Appeal to Save 2.1 Million Kenyans At Risk From Floods, Drought and Disease

Nairobi — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched a global appeal to support an estimated 2.1 million Kenyans facing a worsening humanitarian crisis triggered by a "complex combination" of flooding, prolonged drought and disease outbreaks.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IFRC said the situation is expected to peak in the next two months and warned that existing local response capacities are overstretched.

The federation is seeking Sh2.125 billion to scale up life-saving interventions, including emergency shelter, food assistance, health services, water and sanitation support, and protection of livelihoods in the worst-affected counties.

The IFRC said it is working closely with the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), which has been responding on the ground, but noted that back-to-back emergencies - first the prolonged drought, then destructive flooding - have strained both financial and logistical resources.

"The compounded nature of these shocks means vulnerable households have had no time to recover. We urgently need international solidarity to prevent further loss of life," the federation said in its appeal.

Parts of northern, eastern and coastal Kenya have reported displacement, loss of livestock, flash floods and heightened risk of waterborne diseases in recent weeks, even as other arid areas continue to struggle with the lingering effects of drought.

The Red Cross says funds raised through the appeal will support rapid response, early recovery and community-level resilience measures in the coming weeks.