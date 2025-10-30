Botswana: Ipelegeng Transition in Full Swing

Gaborone — The transformation of Ipelegeng programme from a purely welfare based intervention to promoting skills development is in full swing.

Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa says the transformation will be such that Ipelegeng evolves beyond short term relief in order to fully realise its potential as a tool for human development.

"The Ipelegeng programme remains one of the most recognisable pillar of our social protection system providing immediate relief and income support to vulnerable citizens across the country. To this end we are undertaking a comprehensive transformation of the program for it to promote productivity and pathways to sustainable livelihoods," he said when presenting the Social Protection Chapter of the draft National Development Plan 12 in Parliament.

He said under the transformation, participants would be equipped with employable skills, linked to community development projects and supported to transition into income generating opportunities.

These reforms, Minister Motshegwa said were about restoring dignity and enhancing self reliance as well as ensuring that public works contributed meaningful to both social protection and national development.

Similarly, Mr Motshegwa noted that government recognises the potential of rural industrialisation in transforming livelihoods of rural dwellers in order to reduce long term dependence on social protection.

"Successful and inclusive rural industrialisation creates non-agricultural jobs, boosts house hold income and revitalises local economic status," he said.

With the right the approach, he said rural industrialisation could become a pathway out of poverty through economic diversification and building a productive foundation for inclusive growth.

To unlock the fully potential of rural industrialisation, Mr Motshegwa said government would continue to priorise investments in rural infrastructure, skills development and access to finance.

He said through these deliberate actions, rural industrialisation would not only create jobs and income but also lay the foundation for long term social and economic security hence enabling citizens to move from dependency to productivity and from vulnerability to dignity.

Furthermore, Minister Motshegwa emphasised government's unwavering commitment to building a socially protected nation, one where citizens were empowered and equipped to thrive with dignity and purpose.

Mr Motshegwa indicated that the True North for the social protection sector would be to create a socially protected community led Botswana, a vision which he said would be realised through economic empowerment and graduation as well as governance and sustainability.

He acknowledged that Botswana's social protection system had made significant progress in reducing vulnerabilities, yet persistent challenges such as fragmentation, weak coordination and unsustainable financing limited its overall effectiveness.