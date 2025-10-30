Botswana: Government Aligns Policies for Economic Inclusion

Gaborone — Efforts are under way to implement a unified social protection policy framework designed to align with all related policies under one coherent umbrella.

Presenting the Social Protection Chapter of the draft National Development Plan 12 (NDP 12), the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ketlhalefile Motshegwa said some of the policies that would be looked at include the Disability Policy, Revised Gender and Development Policy, Child Protection Policy, Rural Development Policy, Revised National Youth Policy, Social Security Policy and Housing Policy.

He said the alignment would eliminate overlaps and duplication as well as promote synergy among programmes while ensuring that interventions across sectors were coherent.

Mr Motshegwa said government would also review and consolidate all existing laws governing social protection into a single, coherent legal framework that reflects the country's constitutional principles and aligns with international and regional commitments including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063.

In line with Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP), Minister Motshegwa said government also took deliberate steps toward the establishment of a semi-autonomous authority for social development aimed at consolidating all social protection programmes currently spread across various ministries under one institutional home to enhance efficiency, coordination and accountability.

"It is our ardent hope and belief that this reform will eliminate duplication of efforts, improve service delivery and ensure that resources are effectively targeted to those in need," he said.

He stated that building technical, financial and human resource capacity of the new authority would remain a priority to ensure that the institution was well equipped to manage progress effectively and coordinate the contributions of civil society organisation and private sector partners in advancing social development.

He said government through these concerted efforts, sought to establish a more responsive, accountable and inclusive social protection system that truly leaves no one behind.

With regard to decentralisation, Mr Motshegwa said government recognised that an effective system of social protection should be responsive to the unique circumstances of every community.

To that effect, he said government would continue to advance decentralisation as a strategic instrument for improving service delivery and deepening local governance.

"By strengthening the decision making authority and operational capacity of local authorities, social support programmes will be planned, targeted and implemented closer to the people who need them most," Minister Motshegwa said.

He further indicated that transforming social protection for inclusive growth involved shifting from a welfare based approach to one that drives economic inclusion and sustainable development.

He acknowledged the establishment of the Cabinet Sub-Commitee on Sustainability for Inclusive Growth and Justice citing that such committee was testament of government's commitment to aligning social protection with structural reforms in key sectors like mining and tourism.

He said such integrated approach promoted local content, community enterprises and equitable benefit sharing thus moving citizens from dependency to self reliance.

Additionally, he highlighted that decentralisation ensured that interventions were area specific, timely and inclusive thus ultimately allowing government to build a social protection system that upholds dignity and empower communities while supporting vulnerable groups in every part of the country.

The approach, he said would not only enhance accountability but also promote community participation, ownership and innovation at the local level.