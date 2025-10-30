Angola: Government Guarantees Mobilization of Tax Revenues for Digital Transformation

Luanda — The minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, on Wednesday in Luanda guaranteed the continued involvement of the ministry in mobilizing tax revenues with the aim to finance specific initiatives for the country's digital transformation.

She was speaking at a ministerial roundtable of investors on the theme "Financing Digital Transformation in Africa", on the sidelines of the third Summit on Financing for Infrastructure Development in Africa, which began on Tuesday (28) and ends on Thursday (30).

In this regard, tax benefits were guaranteed that can be granted to startups, micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who wish to undertake in this field.

The minister specified that, for easier mobilization of resources, it is necessary that those who hold them understand the agenda, strategy and vision of those who request them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Vera Daves de Sousa praised the investment that young Angolans are making in the digital sector, which they consider crucial to guaranteeing access to tax benefits and their full utilization.

On the other hand, she reiterated the Angolan government's "total" commitment to the digital transformation agenda, despite existing limitations in mobilizing financing.

Regarding private sector participation, the minister said that Angola will continue to promote reforms to make the regulatory environment as stable and secure as possible, in order to attract more investment.

The event, sponsored by the Angolan Head of State, who is also the Pro Tempore President of the African Union (AU), João Lourenço, is co-organized by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development ((AUDA-NEPAD). It will include the participation of African leaders, international investors, financial institutions, and development partners.

The summit, which began on Tuesday (28) and ends this Thursday, 30, in Luanda, will place Angola at the center of major infrastructure investments on the continent and reinforce the African commitment to the African Union's Agenda 2063, but also facilitate the simplification of communication between different actors.

The summit is expected to mobilize up to USD 160 billion for the continent.

With the participation of two thousand delegates, the event will certainly reserve an exhibition area of approximately two thousand square meters, where national and international companies and institutions will export information on projects and financing solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The summit will conclude with the adoption of the Luanda Political Declaration, a document that will reinforce the focus on developing structuring projects on the continent.

ACC/QCB/MRA/jmc