Angola: Angop's Role in Angola's 50 Years of Independence Highlighted

Luanda — The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, highlighted on Wednesday the patriotic role played by the Angola Press News Agency (ANGOP) in promoting public information and consolidating national sovereignty.

Speaking on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Angola's independence on November 11, the minister said that ANGOP has provided a dignified, competent, and valuable service to the country.

He briefly outlined the agency's trajectory from the early post-independence years to the digital age.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"ANGOP was the first agency created after independence and accompanied the country through challenging times. During the war, its journalists worked in extremely difficult conditions without communication resources but never stopped informing the public. Today, the new generation of professionals maintains this spirit of dedication and professionalism," said the minister.

Borges highlighted ANGOP's informative and educational role as a reliable source of national and international information.

"When I want to know something, I consult the ANGOP website. It is very well structured, interactive, and up to date," he said.

He emphasized that ANGOP has grown to meet the country's needs in terms of journalist capacity and information transmission, and he congratulated the agency's professionals for their commitment to the truth and their ability to adapt to technology.

The minister stressed that the agency's work reflects the country's development over the last 50 years, contributing to the construction of modern, reliable, nationalist public communication.

"You are heirs to a generation that served Angola with courage and sacrifice. Congratulations on your contributions," said the minister.

The Angola Press News Agency (ANGOP) is a public news agency that aims to collect, process, and distribute news based on objective information about national and international current events, both domestically and abroad.

ANGOP celebrates its 50th anniversary on October 30. OPF/AB/OHA/AMP