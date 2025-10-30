Angola: Robusta Coffee Producers Collect 23 Million Kwanzas.

Cacuaco — Twelve Coffea canephora (Robusta Coffee) producers from the municipality of Amboim, in the Province of Cuanza-Sul, on Tuesday (28) in Luanda received a check for 23 million kwanzas as a result of sales of their product and also as a due to a partnership with the coffee company Angonabeiro.

The handover of the check was witnessed by the Portuguese Ambassador to Angola, Francisco Duarte, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, João Nabeiro, the Chairman of the Executive Board of the Nabeiro group, Rui Nabeiro, and the coordinator of the Amboim Women Farmers' Association, Lucinda Mário de Castro Cunha.

At the time, Rui Nabeiro symbolically handed over the revenue collected from Sales of Café Amboim, with 15 million kwanzas being delivered as part of a phased support process until December of this year.

The manager explained that the funds are intended for equipment to support coffee production, reinforcing the productive capacity, autonomy, and sustainability of these women's work, contributing to the strengthening of the coffee chain in Amboim and ensuring an innovative and transformative impact.

Rui Nabeiro stressed that Angola already represents 15% of the company's international revenue, which continues to establish itself as one of the main drivers of growth, with a projected increase of 12% this year, a clear sign of the vitality and potential of this market.

In this regard, he said that the company Delta that belongs to the Nabeiro group, is currently the largest buyer, processor, and exporter of green coffee from Angola, having acquired 1,200 tons last year and forecasting around 1,000 tons this year, involving between 20,000 and 40,000 producing families per harvest.

"We remain very committed to revitalizing the green coffee supply chain and we are supporting producers so that they do not abandon their land and continue producing higher quality coffee under better conditions, helping to mitigate logistical constraints, promoting training, and ensuring that they have increased production every year", he assured.

In turn, the Portuguese ambassador to Angola, considered the relations between the two countries to be solid, with more than five thousand Portuguese companies exporting to Angola. He informed that Portugal is the second largest supplier to the country after China.

He said that the most important thing is having 1,250 Portuguese and Luso-Angolan companies in the country, which are creating thousands of jobs.

The diplomat emphasized that most of these companies comply with Angolan legislation, which means that they pay taxes locally and leave a significant legacy in terms of human capital development.

In turn, the chairwoman of the Amboim Women Farmers' Association, Lucinda Cunha, expressed her gratitude for the partnership with the Angonabeiro company, noting that this collaboration will encourage the production of that type of coffee in Amboim and took the opportunity to reveal that its cultivation is progressing step by step, despite the difficulties.

"Right now, we have finished the harvest, then we shall move on to pruning. For now we are going to do the chopping and digging the holes for planting the coffee," she added.

She also mentioned that, despite the vandalism to which their coffee plantations were subjected, some members managed to harvest between 800,000 kilos, in addition to other difficulties faced and businesses that acquired the product illegally while the farm owners were at home.

Regarding the money received, she added that it makes all the difference because it will help with cleaning their farms and stimulate coffee production.

Angonabeiro has been operating in the national market for almost 27 years and employs a predominantly national workforce.