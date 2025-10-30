South Africa: Alex Taxi Boss Shot Dead After Peace Promise

Alex taxi council chairperson Molefe Moekeletsi and one of his bodyguards were killed in Marlboro, just outside Alexandra, while another bodyguard survived the shooting.

Police found a getaway car near the Jukskei River with bullet shells and blood stains.

Alexandra taxi boss Molefe Moekeletsi, who led the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta), was shot and killed along with one of his bodyguards in Marlboro on Thursday morning.

Another bodyguard survived the attack, while a passing motorist was caught in the crossfire and wounded.

According to witnesses, Moekeletsi was ambushed by assassins who allegedly followed him from his home. Police later found a getaway car dumped near the Jukskei River in Alexandra. Inside the car were several bullet shells and visible blood stains.

Just over a month ago, on 19 September, Moekeletsi had stood before hundreds at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra to mark what taxi bosses called "the end of bloodshed."

He reminded operators that Alexandra was once the starting point of taxi violence in South Africa, urging them to stop killing each other over power and routes.

"If you do not want a leader, wait for their term to finish and vote them out," he said at the event.

At the same gathering, Alexandra Taxi Association chairperson Vusi Mayaba promised there would be no more killings while he was in charge. He called on operators to focus on creating jobs, not spilling blood.

But now, the community is once again in mourning after Moekeletsi's death.

A few years ago, he survived another attack when criminals burnt more than 10 of his taxis parked in storage.

When Scrolla.Africa arrived at the crime scene, family members were crying as shocked residents gathered around the bodies.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder after Thursday's deadly shooting in Marlboro.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, two vehicles, an Audi and a Mahindra bakkie, were attacked by gunmen driving a white BMW X5 on 8th Street. The driver of the Audi and one passenger in the bakkie died at the scene, while four others in the bakkie were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Two civilians were also hurt when their car collided with the Audi during the attack.

The BMW was later found abandoned a few kilometres away. Police say the motive is believed to be linked to ongoing taxi violence, as one of the victims was a member of a local taxi association in Alexandra.

This story was updated on 30 October 2025 with new information from the Gauteng police confirming that two people were killed and four others injured in the Marlboro shooting.