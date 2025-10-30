South Africa: School Pupil Arrested for Killing Two Westbury Teens

Gauteng police arrested a 20-year-old pupil at a Diepkloof high school for the 22 October killings of two teenage boys in Westbury.

The shooting left two dead and five injured as police continue to hunt more suspects linked to the gang violence.

The Gauteng police have arrested a 20-year-old pupil for the double murder of two teenage boys in Westbury.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Mudirili said the suspect was arrested at a high school in Diepkloof, Soweto. He is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, 31 October.

Mudirili said members of the Anti-Gang Unit received key information from the Crime Intelligence Unit about the suspect's location.

"Following a thorough briefing, the Anti-Gang Unit operationalised this information and successfully identified the suspect's whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof," said Mudirili.

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects.

Last week, a group of seven teenagers were shot in front of a house in Westbury by four suspects believed to be between 14 and 20 years old.

The shooting is linked to ongoing gang violence in the area.

Community members told Scrolla.Africa they used their own cars to rush the victims to hospital. Two boys were certified dead on arrival, while five others were treated and later discharged.

Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said the suspects are known to the police, and officers know where they live. He called on parents and residents to help calm tensions in the community.