South Africa: School Pupil Arrested for Killing Two Westbury Teens

30 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Palesa Matlala
  • Gauteng police arrested a 20-year-old pupil at a Diepkloof high school for the 22 October killings of two teenage boys in Westbury.
  • The shooting left two dead and five injured as police continue to hunt more suspects linked to the gang violence.

The Gauteng police have arrested a 20-year-old pupil for the double murder of two teenage boys in Westbury.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Mudirili said the suspect was arrested at a high school in Diepkloof, Soweto. He is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, 31 October.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mudirili said members of the Anti-Gang Unit received key information from the Crime Intelligence Unit about the suspect's location.

"Following a thorough briefing, the Anti-Gang Unit operationalised this information and successfully identified the suspect's whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof," said Mudirili.

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects.

Last week, a group of seven teenagers were shot in front of a house in Westbury by four suspects believed to be between 14 and 20 years old.

The shooting is linked to ongoing gang violence in the area.

Community members told Scrolla.Africa they used their own cars to rush the victims to hospital. Two boys were certified dead on arrival, while five others were treated and later discharged.

Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said the suspects are known to the police, and officers know where they live. He called on parents and residents to help calm tensions in the community.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.