Egypt: Sehatech Raises $1.1m to Expand Health Insurance Platform

Egypt-based insurtech SehaTech has raised $1.1 million in a seed round led by Ingressive Capital, bringing its total funding to $2 million. The round also included Plus VC, strategic angel investors, and existing backers A15, Beltone Venture Capital, and an industry veteran.

Founded in 2022 by Mostafa Tarek, Mohamed Elshabrawy, and Omar Shawky, SehaTech uses artificial intelligence to automate medical approvals, claims, and billing for insurers and healthcare providers. The company says its platform helps cut administrative costs, reduce fraud, and improve transparency in the health insurance process.

The new capital will support team expansion, regional growth, and further development of SehaTech's AI automation tools as it scales operations across Egypt and other markets.

SehaTech's latest funding reflects growing investor confidence in Egypt's emerging healthtech and insurtech ecosystem. With insurance penetration still low across much of North Africa, automation is becoming central to expanding access to affordable health coverage. SehaTech's AI platform replaces the manual, paper-based workflows that have long slowed claims and approvals, offering insurers faster turnaround and clearer visibility into healthcare spending. Its rule-based engine detects inconsistencies and reduces fraud--a persistent issue in regional insurance systems.

By improving efficiency for insurers, hospitals, and clinics, SehaTech is positioning itself as a critical infrastructure layer for digital health finance in Africa. The participation of institutional investors such as A15 and Ingressive Capital also signals growing momentum for data-driven health solutions. As the company expands regionally, its technology could help insurers across emerging markets lower costs and deliver more inclusive health coverage.