Egypt: Basharsoft Acquires Icareer to Form Largest Career Services Group

Egypt-based BasharSoft, the company behind Wuzzuf and Forasna, has fully acquired iCareer, an HR consultancy startup, for an undisclosed amount

The deal also includes Recruitera, Egypt's first applicant tracking software, which will be integrated into BasharSoft's job platforms

The acquisition creates Egypt's largest integrated employment and career services group and supports BasharSoft's expansion into Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the wider MENA region

The acquisition creates Egypt's largest integrated employment and career services group and supports BasharSoft's expansion into Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the wider MENA region. Founded in 2009 by Mohamed El Garhy and Ameer Sherif, BasharSoft has connected more than 9 million job seekers with over 100 000 employers and facilitated around 1.4 million hires. iCareer, founded in 2012 by Akram Marwan, focuses on bridging education and employment through training, coaching, and digital career tools.

BasharSoft plans to add 100 employees, grow revenues to US$25 million, and pursue further acquisitions in JobTech and HR. The company is considering an IPO within two to three years as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Key Takeaways

BasharSoft's acquisition of iCareer marks a major consolidation in Egypt's employment technology sector, aligning education-to-employment services with digital recruitment infrastructure. The integration of Recruitera's applicant tracking software enhances BasharSoft's data-driven matching capabilities across Wuzzuf and Forasna, while iCareer's partnerships with universities and employers deepen its role in talent development. As labor markets in Egypt and the GCC face rapid shifts driven by automation and AI, BasharSoft's combined platform positions it to offer end-to-end human capital management--from career guidance to hiring. The company's regional footprint and partnerships with governments, universities, and corporations make it a key private-sector player in shaping employment policy and workforce readiness. Its stated goal to reach 100 million people by 2030 and to pursue an IPO underscores a growing ambition: to become the leading employment and HR technology group in the Middle East and Africa.