Morocco: Madica Invests in Tunisia's Anavid and Morocco's Hypeo Ai

Madica, the Africa-focused investment programme backed by Flourish Ventures, has made new investments in Tunisian startup Anavid and Moroccan startup Hypeo AI

Each company will receive up to $200 000 and join Madica's 18-month support programme

Madica aims to close funding gaps by backing under-represented founders and underserved markets across Africa

Madica, the Africa-focused investment programme backed by Flourish Ventures, has announced new investments in Tunisian startup Anavid and Moroccan startup Hypeo AI. Each company will receive up to $200 000 and join Madica's 18-month support programme, which combines funding with mentorship, executive coaching, and investor access.

Launched in 2022, Madica aims to close funding gaps by backing under-represented founders and underserved markets across Africa. Anavid, co-founded by Ahmed Chaari and David Nilsson, uses AI-powered camera analytics to detect and prevent shoplifting in retail environments. Hypeo AI, founded by Meriam Bessa and Salah Eddine Mimouni, automates influencer marketing campaigns for brands and content creators.

The new investments coincide with Madica's partnership with the African Business Angel Network (ABAN) to promote co-investment and expand the regional investor ecosystem.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Madica's latest investments highlight the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in Africa's retail and marketing sectors. By supporting early-stage startups in Tunisia and Morocco, Madica continues its mission to diversify Africa's venture pipeline beyond traditional markets like Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya. The inclusion of AI-driven startups reflects a broader trend toward automation and data-led efficiency across African industries. Anavid addresses a costly challenge for retailers--inventory shrinkage--through real-time surveillance analytics, while Hypeo AI streamlines campaign management for the continent's expanding influencer economy. Madica's partnership with ABAN strengthens links between early-stage startups and angel investors, improving access to follow-on capital and regional expertise. As Flourish Ventures' Africa arm, Madica's model of combining capital with long-term mentorship may help create a new tier of resilient, investable companies in markets often overlooked by global venture funds.