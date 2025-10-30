Kenya: Awuor - Wafcon Qualification Will Open Doors for Kenyan Players

30 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

- Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor says Kenya's qualification for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is not just a victory for the team but a doorway to greater opportunities for women's football in the country.

The FC Farul Constanta shot-stopper, who plays professionally in Romania, could hardly contain her joy after helping the Starlets book their ticket to the continental showpiece.

"I don't have words, I'm just happy that we've made Kenya proud. We're not going there just to participate. We're going to show Africa that we can do it," Awuor said.

Awuor believes that Kenya's return to the big stage will not only raise the team's profile but also expose players to more professional opportunities abroad.

"This qualification will open doors for many people,. Maybe we'll get chances to join bigger clubs and play at a higher level. It's an opportunity for every player, when we get there, we must show our best, because big doors will open," she said.

Her words reflect the renewed optimism and ambition surrounding the Starlets camp following their return to the continental scene for the first time since 2016.

The team, led by head coach Beldine Odemba, is now shifting focus to preparations for the finals as they aim to make a lasting impression at the 2026 WAFCON.

