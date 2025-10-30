Kenya: Big Dreams - Harambee Starlets Chart Path to 2027 World Cup Via Wafcon

- Can Harambee Starlets go a step further and qualify for the 2027 World Cup?

This is exactly what Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Kerubo Momanyi believes.

Momanyi asserts that they are not simply content with securing their second-ever appearance at next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) rather they want to write more chapters in history books.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To do this, she believes proper planning will be the key that unlocks the potential of the players to make the top four of the continental competition, set to be held in Morocco.

"Definitely we have to sit now and come up with a roadmap to 2026 Wafcon. We don't want to go as participants. We definitely want to finish in the top four and qualify for the World Cup," Momanyi said.

She said the federation will work with the government -- via the Ministry of Sports -- to develop and execute a strategic plan to ensure the World Cup dream becomes a reality.

"We are going to sit down and come up with a very strategic plan on how to achieve that. In terms of camping bases, in terms of technical preparedness, in terms of the preparedness for the girls and everything. Logistical preparedness, we'll have to have some meetings with the ministry and the president of FKF, of course" Momanyi explained.

A new high in history

A first ever appearance at the global championships - to be held in Brazil - would be the wildest of dreams.

Starlets would be following in the footsteps of their younger sisters - the Under 17 side - who became first Kenyan team to feature at a World Cup when they competed in the Dominican Republic, last year.

The Junior Starlets exited with their heads held high when they beat Mexico 2-1 in their final Group C encounter; a huge achievement for a country that does not feature on the radar of football powerhouses in the world.

At the moment, the spotlight is on the senior side who have brought the country together in excitement and love for football.

Beating the Gambia 4-1 on aggregate in the final round of qualifiers is indeed one of the memorable moments of Kenya's footballing history - considering Kenya's last appearance at Wafcon was in 2016.

It certainly ranks up there with Dennis Oliech's last minute screamer in 2003 at the Nyayo Stadium against Cape Verde, which secured Harambee Stars' berth at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations - 12 years after their last appearance in Senegal in 1992.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The huge scoreline notwithstanding, Momanyi pointed out that the tie had its fair share of challenges, chief of which was the hot weather in Senegal.

"I just felt like the weather conditions were going to be so hard for the girls because we had to adjust. But give it to them, we have managed to process the way we wanted to. We've managed to press...we've managed to contain the pressure," she pointed out.

Indeed, in the end it mattered little as Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam showed predatory instincts to make the most of a mix-up in the Gambian defence, heading into an empty net for the winner in the 56th minute.

Having won 3-1 in the first leg in Nairobi on Friday, 'Dogo's goal was the 'white smoke' required to pop the champagne - their place in Morocco was as good as cast in stone.