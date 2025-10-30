Sudan: CPJ Calls for Protection of Journalists in Sudan's El-Fasher, Immediate Release of Those Abducted

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists is deeply alarmed by reports emerging from El-Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur state, which the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has captured in recent days, where journalists, media workers and other civilians are facing an unprecedented wave of violence and impunity.

Over the weekend, as the Sudanese government accused the RSF of killing more than 2,000 civilians, CPJ received credible reports that as many as 11 journalists had gone missing in El-Fasher. On Sunday, a video emerged on social media showing freelance journalist Muammar Ibrahim surrounded by RSF fighters, identifying himself and confirming that he had been detained while attempting to leave the city as the paramilitary advanced. As of Thursday, October 30, CPJ had verified the whereabouts of three of the missing journalists, who have fled the city, while the others remain incommunicado amid ongoing hostilities and a near-total communications blackout.

CPJ has previously documented widespread attacks on journalists by the RSF in El-Fasher and across Sudan -- including detentions, sexual violence, and killings. Multiple sources report that during their advance into the city, the RSF has abducted journalists, killed large numbers of civilians, and broadcast footage of these operations on social media -- a chilling escalation in the targeting of the press and the public.

"The RSF's claims that it is solely targeting "terrorists" and not civilians replicate a familiar play-book: first denial of civilian harm, then shifting of blame, and then active suppression of journalists attempting to document the truth," said Sara Qudah, CPJ Regional Director. "This cycle fosters impunity, stifles independent reporting and erodes accountability. We urge all parties -- and the international community -- to act immediately to protect journalists, restore communications, and ensure accountability for these grave violations."

A full communications blackout is reportedly in place across large parts of North Darfur, limiting external access, blocking independent verification and deepening the isolation of affected journalists and communities. Such blackouts are a stark indication that the assault on information is as relentless as the assault on human life.

CPJ urgently calls on the international community to demand the immediate release of all detained or abducted journalists, end to attacks on the press, and the facilitation of humanitarian access and the restoration of communication networks to enable the flow of verified information.

The international community must impose targeted sanctions and accountability measures on RSF leaders and others responsible for war crimes and attacks against journalists, and ensure thorough investigations into crimes against journalists and other civilians in North Darfur.

CPJ warns that the world can no longer afford to wait to act in defence of the public's right to know and for the safety of journalists in El-Fasher. The RSF's abductions of journalists, publicised killings of civilians, and enforced information blackouts constitute a direct assault on press freedom and human dignity.

Since the war between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces began on 15 April 2023, the RSF has killed at least 14 journalists, with dozens more detained, assaulted, raped or disappeared, according to CPJ's research.