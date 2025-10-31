Sudan - Carnage in Al Fasher Must End

30 October 2025
Norwegian Refugee Council (Oslo)
press release

Statement by Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Secretary General Jan Egeland on the situation in Al Fasher, Sudan:

"The horror unfolding in Al Fasher is beyond words. The Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) assault on civilians and the terror inflicted on families trying to flee are indefensible. Civilians are being shelled, hospitals have been hit, and aid workers and local volunteers are being targeted. Families fleeing the city describe running through gunfire and armed checkpoints, facing extortion, harassment and fear at every turn. No one is spared. Many of our Sudanese colleagues are grieving the loss of loved ones. This carnage has to stop.

"Tens of thousands of civilians are believed to have fled Al Fasher, but only just over 5,000 people have reportedly reached Tawila. We fear that many civilians have been detained, disappeared, or killed as they fled to safety. Those who make it arrive exhausted, starved, injured and traumatised. People report facing armed checkpoints, extortion, arbitrary arrests, detention, looting, sexual violence and harassment along the way.

"Our NRC teams are working day and night with local responders to deliver lifesaving aid, but this is far from enough. World leaders must urgently act to demand the release and safe passage of those detained and to protect civilians still trapped or missing.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing assault on civilians, humanitarian workers, and civilian infrastructure. There must be an immediate cessation of hostilities in and around Al Fasher, and all parties must guarantee safe movement for civilians as well as access for humanitarian aid."

