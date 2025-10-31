Congo-Kinshasa: Child Marriage Is Still Common in the DRC - What's Driving It and How to Encourage Change

analysis

Despite international efforts to eliminate child marriage, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continues to have high rates of this harmful practice.

Child marriage refers to a formal or informal union where one or both parties are under 18 years of age. It's harmful because it denies girls their right to education, health and personal development.

Around 29% of young women aged 20-24 in the DRC were married before age 18. There is also variation by residence. In rural areas the rate of marriage before 18 is much higher at 40.1%, compared to 19.4% in urban areas.

The rate of child marriage is even higher in some other African countries. Niger's is 76%, Chad's 67%, Central African Republic's 68%, Mali's 54%, Mozambique's 48%, Somalia's 45%, South Sudan's 52% and Ethiopia's 40%. South Africa's is far lower at 4%.

As a researcher in public health and social demography, I have spent over 20 years studying the challenges that affect population health and development in sub-Saharan Africa. My interest in child marriage grew from seeing how much it harms girls' health, education and gender equality, three key areas needed for sustainable development.

I carried out research to find out which socio-economic and demographic factors made young women in the DRC more likely to be married under 18. I found that the practice is driven by a complex interplay of poverty, gender inequality, traditional practices, weak law enforcement, and conflict.

Although my research was conducted using 2014 data and published in 2017, its findings remain valid. The four factors my study identified as the leading contributing factors to child marriage in the DRC haven't changed, and in some instance have worsened. A subsequent study of child marriages in the Kabinda province of the DRC confirmed the findings of my 2017 research.**

Though not a DRC specific study, research by one of my research scholars not only highlighted how widespread child marriage is in sub-Saharan Africa, but also uncovered the social systems that keep it going.

I suggest based on DRC research findings and experience in countries that have managed to reduce the level of child marriages that change is possible through education, harmonising and upholding laws, improving population registration systems, discussing the issue with communities, and supporting girls in various ways. It is important to implementing these strategies in regions with high child marriage prevalence can contribute to significant reductions in the practice.

The scale and distribution of the problem

Child marriage is still very common in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A World Bank report shows these prevalence rates: about 37 out of every 100 girls are married before they turn 18, and 10 out of every 100 girls are married before age 15.

It's even more common in rural areas and places affected by war, like Kasai, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. The eastern provinces (Kivu) have been especially affected by conflict and instability.

In these areas, because of long-term fighting and weak government services, some families think marriage is a way to protect girls from danger and poverty.

Key drivers of child marriage in the DRC

Four major factors emerged from our 2017 research as the leading contributors to eliminate child marriage in the DRC:

poverty

cultural and religious beliefs

poor law enforcement

armed conflict. **

The 2017 study's policy implications explicitly emphasised the need to implement robust policies aimed at eradicating child marriage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Poverty remains the most significant predictor of child marriage. Families living in the lowest income brackets often see marriage as a strategy to ease economic hardship. Families may receive a bride price or reduce the number of mouths to feed. Poor households are also less likely to invest in girls' education, which is a known deterrent to early marriage. Poverty remains widespread in the DRC, with the majority of the population living below the international poverty line. The authors highlight that persistent economic hardship, limited educational opportunities, and social inequalities continue to exacerbate vulnerabilities such as child marriage, particularly among girls from low-income households. This supports the case that the 2017 research findings are still valid today.

Girls with little or no education are far more likely to be married early. My research found that girls with no formal education were three times more likely to be married before age 18 compared to those with secondary or higher education. Education not only delays the age of marriage but also empowers girls to make informed decisions about their futures. The situation remains the same based on this 2022 study as girls with little or no education are likely to be married early.

Deep-rooted cultural and religious beliefs often uphold child marriage as a social norm. In some communities, early marriage is tied to notions of family honour, female obedience, or religious prescriptions. These beliefs can be difficult to challenge, especially where elders and religious leaders are seen as custodians of tradition. Poverty remains pervasive in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with most of the population living below the international poverty line. Persistent economic hardship, limited educational opportunities, and the influence of elders and religious leaders as custodians of tradition continue to heighten the risk of child marriage, particularly among girls from poorer households.

The DRC's legal system is not unified, which allows customary and religious laws to hold significant influence. While national laws in the DRC prohibit child marriage, enforcement is patchy at best. Customary laws often provide loopholes or exemptions that make enforcement of the statutory minimum age difficult. In conflict-affected regions, local customary laws often take precedence.

Armed conflict also fuels displacement, economic instability and insecurity, which in turn increase the vulnerability of girls. Many parents believe that marriage protects against sexual violence in such unstable environments. The security situation in the has significantly deteriorated since 2017 with the armed conflict worse today.

Tackling the challenges

Based on my research, four strategies are especially promising.

Increasing access to quality education is perhaps the most effective way to delay marriage. Programmes that reduce the cost of schooling and provide scholarships for girls have shown success in other African countries and should be scaled up in the DRC.

The Valuing Girls' Formal Education Project, for example, improved enrolment and retention through scholarships and community involvement. Debout Fille empowers girls with education on health and leadership via Digital Learning Clubs and Girls' Parliaments. Inspire Action Africa offers scholarships and mentorship to vulnerable girls. ChildBride Solidarity provides scholarships and economic support to keep girls in school.

Scaling these initiatives can reduce child marriage in the DRC. Schooling not only keeps girls out of marriage but also improves their long-term health and economic outcomes.

The DRC must harmonise customary and statutory laws to close loopholes that allow child marriage to persist. Law enforcement officials, community leaders, and resources should also uphold national laws.

Stronger birth and marriage registration systems can also help verify ages and prevent illegal unions.

Community dialogues involving parents, elders and religious leaders can shift perceptions. Engaging men and boys in these conversations is also crucial to breaking gender stereotypes.

Programmes should offer psychosocial support, vocational training and reproductive health services to girls at risk of or already affected by child marriage.

Creating safe spaces for girls to speak, learn and grow can reduce isolation and empower them to advocate for themselves.

Sathiya Susuman Appunni, Full Professor of Demography, University of the Western Cape