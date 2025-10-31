Morocco: Moroccan Women Still Face Harassment, Barriers to Equality in Employment and Politics

Three-fourths of citizens say police and courts should do more to protect women and girls against discrimination and harassment.

Key findings

Moroccan women and men are at parity in secondary and post-secondary education (57%-58%). More women than men lack formal schooling (18% vs. 14%). o Most Moroccans (84%) say it is rare or unheard of for families to prevent girls from going to school because they prioritise boys' education. But 15% say this happens frequently, and this share rises to 28% in rural areas and to 33% among economically disadvantaged respondents. o More than one in four citizens (27%) say that schoolgirls "often" or "always" face discrimination, harassment, or requests for sexual favours from their teachers. Among poor respondents, 39% say such abuses are common.

Among working-age adults, men are four times as likely as women to be employed full time (47% vs. 12%) and part time (23% vs. 6%). o While many citizens say that women face no particular barriers to entering and advancing in the workforce, others cite barriers such as social norms, a lack of flexible work arrangements and childcare, inadequate education or training, and discrimination by employers. o Three in 10 citizens (30%) report that husbands or family members "often" or "always" prevent women from taking paid employment. This figure rises to more than four in 10 among rural residents (42%), those with no formal education (45%), and poor respondents (49%).

About two-thirds (65%) of Moroccans say women should have the same chance as men of being elected to public office. Barely half (49%) of men share this view, compared to 82% of women.

Women's empowerment in Morocco remains a critical issue for both individual human rights and broader social progress. As the United Nations Development Programme (2014, p. 2) highlights, "Unless women and girls are able to fully realise their rights in all spheres of life, human development will not be advanced."

Despite legal reforms and policy efforts (United Nations Development Programme, 2022), Moroccan women continue to face significant gaps in economic participation and political empowerment. These disparities are reflected in the World Economic Forum's (2025) Global Gender Gap Report, which ranks Morocco 137th out of 148 countries. Within the Middle East and North Africa region, the country places 10th out of 14, underscoring the broader regional challenges to advancing gender equality.

The Moroccan government has signed on to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, whose Goal 5 calls for women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making (United Nations, 2025). Morocco has also committed to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (EuroMed Rights, n.d.).

The 2011 Constitution reinforces these commitments by enshrining equality between men and women, prohibiting discrimination, and affirming the primacy of ratified international conventions over domestic law (EuroMed Rights, n.d.).

In line with these obligations, the government has adopted a series of policies and programmes aimed at promoting gender equality and empowering women. Most recently, it launched the Strategic Framework of the Government Plan for Equality 2023-2026, which includes the Women's Economic Empowerment Programme designed to increase women's labour-force participation (Kingdom of Morocco, 2023). This framework focuses on three key areas: enhancing women's economic inclusion and entrepreneurship, preventing and addressing gender-based violence, and promoting gender-equal values across society. The plan was developed in consultation with government ministries and civil-society stakeholders and is overseen by the National Committee for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, established to ensure policy coordination and accountability.

In 2018, the Moroccan Parliament passed Law 103-13 to combat all forms of violence against women, marking a significant step toward gender justice. The law criminalises various forms of gender-based violence, including harassment, sexual assault, and cyber violence. It also outlines legal protections and support mechanisms for survivors (Morocco World News, 2018).

Afrobarometer offers a citizens' perspective on the effectiveness of strategies to empower women. Survey findings in Morocco suggest that women continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers in various facets of life, both public and private.

While women have achieved parity with men in higher education, they are far less likely to have paying jobs. Three in 10 respondents report that families prevent women from taking jobs, and four in 10 say women and girls frequently experience sexual harassment in public spaces, including schools.

Most Moroccans say women and girls are likely to be believed if they complain of discrimination or harassment, but most also think the police and courts need to do more to protect women and girls from such treatment.

While most women say they should have the same chance as men of being elected to public office, barely half of men agree.

