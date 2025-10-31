Somalia: Somaliland's Lucky Othman Kassim to Represent Nation At One Young World Summit 2025

Lucky Othman Kassim, Founder and Chairperson of the Somaliland Women's Resource Centre (SWRC), will proudly represent Somaliland at the One Young World Summit 2025 in Munich, Germany, taking place from 3-6 November 2025.

Lucky was selected through the One Young World Enterprising Futures Scholarship, supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DMFA) and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). The program recognizes young changemakers across Africa and the Middle East who are creating sustainable social and economic impact in their communities.

The Somaliland Women's Resource Centre (SWRC) is a women-led nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young women through education, career development, mentorship, and leadership training. SWRC promotes gender equality and women's participation in social and economic life through initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, climate justice, and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention.

Under Lucky's leadership, SWRC has created pathways for women to pursue education, secure employment, and achieve financial independence. To maximize social impact and expand opportunities for women and girls, the Centre collaborates closely with government institutions, educational establishments, international and local organizations, private sector companies, and civil society networks.

"Representing Somaliland at the One Young World Summit is an incredible honor," said Lucky Othman Kassim. "This platform allows me to share our experiences and achievements at SWRC, connect with global changemakers, and strengthen our mission to empower women and build a more inclusive future for Somaliland."

Jurriaan Middelhoff, Ambassador for Youth Education and Work at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (DMFA), commented:

"We're proud to bring together young changemakers from Africa and the MENA region to attend the One Young World Summit through our Enterprising Futures Scholarship. Before the Summit, this group participates in a dedicated pre-program designed specifically for scholars from the Global South. Selected through a rigorous process, these scholars also have the opportunity to receive funding to strengthen and scale their initiatives. Attending the Summit will empower these young leaders to play an integral role in fostering sustainable economic development and creating employment opportunities within their communities. We're excited to see what they learn and bring back after this transformative week."

Ella Robertson McKay, Managing Director of One Young World, added:

"We're delighted to welcome this year's Dutch MFA Enterprising Peace Scholars to Munich for the One Young World Summit. Across the week, young leaders will be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and a platform to affect meaningful change in their fight for inclusive and prosperous communities."

The One Young World Summit brings together over 2,000 young leaders from more than 190 countries who are dedicated to driving positive change in their communities. Delegates are mentored by influential world figures--including Sir Bob Geldof, President Mary Robinson, and HM Queen Rania--as they collaborate on solutions to pressing global challenges.

