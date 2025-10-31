Kenya: Govt to Expand Malindi Airport to Boost Tourist Numbers

Nairobi — The government has announced plans to expand the Malindi International Airport (MIA) to enhance air connectivity and attract more tourists to Kenya's coast region.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano made the announcement during the official opening of the fourth Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition at Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi.

"There are ongoing discussions between various stakeholders, the Kilifi County and National governments to complete the process of expanding the Malindi International Airport to grow air connectivity to the coast region," said Miano.

She added that the government is prioritizing the liberalization of Kenya's airspace to increase direct international connections.

"A lot of work is being done to further open up our airspace. We have streamlined the policies of licensing and recently added new direct connections with Angola and Saudi Arabia, alongside increased frequencies by Emirates and British Airways," Miano noted. "We shall consistently consider new applications to support visitors' access to Kenya."

Established in the 1950s as an airstrip, Malindi Airport has become a vital gateway for tourists drawn to the town's white sandy beaches, marine life, and water sports.

However, previous expansion efforts in 2011 and 2012-- including construction of a new control tower and rehabilitation of runways-- were slowed by land acquisition challenges and compensation disputes involving local residents and squatters.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro welcomed the renewed focus on the airport's expansion, saying it would unlock the region's tourism potential.

"We appreciate the work that has been put in to open up the skies, especially along the coast," said Mung'aro. "We are in discussions with the national government and stakeholders to ensure that tourists can soon land directly from their destinations around the world to Malindi."