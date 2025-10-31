Zimbabwe: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Bus Crash

A FATAL road traffic accident along the Harare-Mukumbura road in Mashonaland Central province has left six people dead, while 40 were injured.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, which occurred on Thursday morning.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 131-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road on October 30, 2025 at around 0430 hours.

"A Yutong bus with 55 passengers on board, travelling towards Bindur,a allegedly had a tyre burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the bus. The bus overturned once and landed on its side. As a result, six people died on the spot, while 40 others were injured," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Bindura Provincial Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured were referred to Karanda, Madziwa, Mt Darwin and Bindura Hospitals for treatment.

Police said the names of the victims will be released once identification has been made by their next of kin.