Zimbabwe: Six Killed, 40 Injured in Bus Crash

31 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A FATAL road traffic accident along the Harare-Mukumbura road in Mashonaland Central province has left six people dead, while 40 were injured.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, which occurred on Thursday morning.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 131-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road on October 30, 2025 at around 0430 hours.

"A Yutong bus with 55 passengers on board, travelling towards Bindur,a allegedly had a tyre burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the bus. The bus overturned once and landed on its side. As a result, six people died on the spot, while 40 others were injured," said Nyathi.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Bindura Provincial Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured were referred to Karanda, Madziwa, Mt Darwin and Bindura Hospitals for treatment.

Police said the names of the victims will be released once identification has been made by their next of kin.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.