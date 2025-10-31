Tunisia: President of Republic Meets With Health Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saïed had a meeting with Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani on Thursday at Carthage Place.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on the implementation of several public health projects, including the digital hospital, the first of its kind in Tunisia.

The project aims to establish a modern, technology-driven healthcare system designed to provide patients--particularly those in inland and remote regions--with remote medical services, thereby reducing daily travel burdens and healthcare costs.

Under this new system, medical examinations will be transmitted to the digital hospital, which will be in chare of issuing diagnoses and prescriptions according to patients' medical conditions.

The President also called for accelerating the completion of hospital projects in Kairouan, Sbeitla, El Jem, Ghar Dimaou, Jemla, Makthar, Haffouz, Dahmani, Tala, and other Tunisian cities. He stressed that "the right to health is a fundamental human right that must be equally accessible to all citizens, regardless of where they live."

Reaffirming his determination to counter attempts by "some cartels to obstruct these initiatives," President Saïed urged the creation of a new legal framework in the medical sector to safeguard the rights of doctors, paramedical staff, and hospital workers. He noted that the current system has become "obsolete" and has resulted in unacceptable conditions.

The President reiterated that "it is no coincidence that many countries--even those advanced in healthcare--seek Tunisian medical expertise, and that numerous foreign students choose Tunisia as a preferred destination to study medicine across various specialties."

He added "Our country, with its potential, its history, and the aspirations of its people, knows no impossible."

the President promised to take swift measures against those who spread false claims and act in bad faith in a bid to mislead the public and destabilize the nation.