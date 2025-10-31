Zimbabwe: Ex-Rugby Player Campbell Nyakudya Drugged, Raped and Robbed Socialite Before Dumping Her At Shopping Centre - Court Hears

Former Zimbabwe Under-18 rugby player Campbell Nyakudya has been dragged to court amid allegations that he drugged, raped and robbed a 25-year-old woman after a night out in Harare.

Nyakudya, once celebrated for his explosive pace on the rugby field, appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa, facing rape and theft charges. He was not asked to plead and was released on US$200 bail pending trial.

According to the State, the incident occurred on October 25 when the complainant, a socialite, was having drinks with friends at La Parada Restaurant before they later moved to Karma Night Club in the capital.

Prosecutors said while at the club, the complainant went to the bathroom and, on her return, found her friends had left. Nyakudya was reportedly standing at the table with another woman.

"She then picked up her glass and continued drinking while looking for her friends," the State outline reads. "From that moment, the complainant could not remember what happened next and only woke up at Chisipite shops covered with a cloth."

According to the court papers, bystanders at Chisipite told her "she had been dumped by a moving vehicle," but they were unable to capture the car's registration number as it sped away.

She later realised that her handbag, an iPhone 14 Pro Max, US$1,200 cash, and wig were missing. She filed a police report at ZRP Highlands, leading investigators back to La Parada where they reviewed the club's CCTV footage.

"The footage showed the accused person adding an unknown substance into the complainant's drink," the State said. "It also captured him and an unidentified woman escorting the complainant to his vehicle before driving off."

The prosecution further alleged that Nyakudya later dumped the unconscious complainant at a parking area near Chisipite Shopping Centre.

"When workers from Karma Night Club took her home, she started to feel some pain in her private parts," prosecutors said.

Nyakudya was arrested on October 28, and according to the case outline, "he admitted to having sexual intercourse with the complainant once without her consent."

The State insists the accused "acted unlawfully".

The matter was remanded to a later date pending trial.