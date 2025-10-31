Southern Africa: Cabinet Approves SA's Assumption of Interim Leadership of SADC

31 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has at its meeting this week approved a request from the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community, Elias Mpedi, for South Africa to assume interim leadership of SADC - due to the recent political developments in Madagascar.

This includes hosting all SADC meetings scheduled from November 2025 and South Africa is expected to assume interim responsibilities until the Summit makes a formal determination.

"This request is in line with Articles 9A(2)(b) and 10(4) of the SADC Treaty which states that when a sitting Chair is unable to fulfil its duties, the incoming Chairperson should resume interim responsibilities until the Summit decides," Cabinet said in a statement.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee will be established to guide, coordinate and monitor preparations and execution of South Africa's interim SADC Chairship responsibilities.

