Nigeria: Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plans Mass Metering for Customers

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has announced plans to commence mass metering across its franchise areas under the Distribution Sector Recovery Program (DISREP), a World Bank-funded initiative aimed at transforming Nigeria's power distribution sector.

The programme, according to the head, Corporate Communications Sani Bala Sani,is backed by a $500 million World Bank loan and designed to enhance the financial and technical performance of electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) through large-scale procurement and installation of advanced prepaid meters and Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS).

For KEDCO, the DISREP rollout marks a significant milestone in its quest to bridge the metering gap and eliminate estimated billing, enhance efficiency, and foster customer confidence.

The company confirmed that at least 128,000 prepayment meters will be installed at a free cost to customers in Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States.

KEDCO's managing director/CEO, Dr. Abubakar S. Jimeta, noted that the initiative aligns with the company's ongoing transformation drive. He stated that "the metering initiative is not just about installing devices; it's about improving service delivery, customer satisfaction, and financial sustainability for the betterment of the power sector.

He added that the exercise will focus strictly on providing meters for existing unmetered customers and replacing faulty meters following a structured and transparent metering plan, while new service connections will continue to follow the existing Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

He also emphasised that the DISREP meters were absolutely free and advised customers not to make any payment to KEDCO staff or agents for meters or installations.

Dr. Jimeta urged customers who would benefit from the scheme to accord their maximum cooperation, noting that their understanding and collaboration are essential to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful implementation of the project across all designated areas.

Through these initiatives, KEDCO aims to achieve 100 per cent metering coverage, strengthen its financial sustainability, and deliver a more transparent and reliable electricity supply to its customers.