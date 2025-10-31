Malawi: Lipipa Hails New Cabinet, Calls for Unity and Integrity in Building a Self-Reliant Malawi

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator for Nancholi Constituency, Noel Lipipa, has extended heartfelt congratulations to all newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers, describing their appointment as both an honour and a sacred responsibility to serve the nation.

In a message that struck a tone of hope, humility, and patriotism, Lipipa urged the new Cabinet to lead with "integrity, innovation, and a united purpose" as they steer Malawi towards prosperity under the Malawi Agenda 2063.

"Serving Malawi is a great honour," said Lipipa. "I wish each of them wisdom, strength, and God's Grace as they take on this important responsibility."

He emphasized that national progress is not the duty of Cabinet members alone but a collective patriotic mission shared by every Malawian -- regardless of political affiliation or position.

"As we continue to work towards the aspirations of Malawi Agenda 2063, every role -- whether within or outside the Cabinet -- carries the same patriotic duty: to move our nation forward," he said.

Lipipa reaffirmed his commitment to contributing meaningfully to Malawi's transformation journey, echoing his belief that leadership should transcend partisanship and focus on shared progress.

His message comes at a time when Malawians are eager for stability, growth, and honest leadership -- a call Lipipa says can only be answered through unity of purpose and an unwavering dedication to national development.

"May this new Cabinet lead with integrity, innovation, and a united purpose in building a prosperous and self-reliant Malawi," Lipipa concluded, with a heartfelt nod to the national flag emoji -- 🇲🇼 -- symbolizing faith in a better future.

A rare voice of optimism from the opposition benches, Lipipa's statement resonates as a reminder that patriotism must rise above politics if Malawi is to realize its dream of becoming an inclusive, self-sustaining nation.