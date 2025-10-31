Malawi's Cross-Border Women Traders Cry Foul Over Rampant Corruption and Abuse At Border Posts

The Cross Border Traders Association of Malawi has raised the alarm over worsening corruption, extortion, and harassment that women traders face at the country's entry and exit points.

The Association's President, Steve Yohane, described the situation as dehumanizing and unacceptable, saying women traders continue to suffer under a system riddled with corruption and abuse.

"There are no clear systems in place to curb corruption or to ensure women can report abuses safely," said Yohane. "Instead, they are forced to endure intimidation and humiliation at the hands of corrupt border officials."

From Nsanje, Modesta Lambick, one of the affected traders, gave a chilling account of what happens on the ground.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"When we travel to Tanzania through Uliwa border, MRA officers force us to pay for two people, even when one person is traveling," she said. "After paying, we still face double charges at other checkpoints for the same goods. It's exploitation in broad daylight."

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed receiving multiple reports about these malpractices. ACB official Patrick Thole said the bureau is investigating and taking action, but warned that corruption at border points remains deeply entrenched and widespread.

Supported by Adam Smith International (ASI) under the Malawi Anti-Corruption Civil Society Support (MACCSS) project, the Cross Border Traders Association is implementing a five-month initiative aimed at combating corruption and abuse at key border posts -- including Nsanje-Marka, Chitipa, Mangochi-Chiponde, and Dedza.

But the testimonies from women traders reveal a disturbing reality: Malawi's border posts have become breeding grounds for corruption and gendered exploitation -- where those simply trying to make an honest living are punished by the very system meant to protect them.

Unless authorities act decisively, these borders will remain gates of injustice -- where corruption thrives, and women pay the highest price.