Malawi: MCP's Indecision Strikes Again - the Party Still Can't Make Up Its Mind On Choice of Leader of Opposition

True to its now-famous reputation for hesitation and internal confusion, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is once again caught in the web of indecision -- this time over its parliamentary leadership.

In a move that perfectly captures its trademark wavering on crucial matters, the MCP has written to the Clerk of Parliament announcing that it will hold elections for its parliamentary leadership this Saturday -- long after the Speaker of Parliament issued a directive on the matter.

The letter, signed by Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe, confirms the polls and promises to submit the names of the new parliamentary leaders to the Speaker through the Clerk of Parliament once the elections are done.

"Following the directive from the Speaker regarding parliamentary party leadership, the Malawi Congress Party will conduct its elections on Saturday, 1 November 2025," reads part of the letter.

Kazembe further reminded Parliament to respect the Political Parties Act, which stipulates that official communication from the MCP is only valid when it comes from the Secretary General -- a reminder that only reinforces the party's chronic internal disarray and power wrangles.

As it stands, sources within the party and Parliament have confirmed that the National Assembly will meet tomorrow without a Leader of Opposition -- a position that should have been settled by now, had the MCP acted swiftly and decisively.

This latest episode exposes what many critics have long argued: that the MCP has become a party that dithers when leadership and clarity are needed most. Even when guided by Parliament, the party still opts for delay, self-inflicted confusion, and bureaucratic posturing.

While Malawians expect the main opposition to offer direction, accountability, and firmness, the MCP continues to project an image of hesitation and infighting -- leaving both its supporters and the nation wondering whether it still has the resolve to lead with purpose.

The indecision over parliamentary leadership is not just a procedural hiccup -- it's a mirror reflecting a party unsure of its own identity, leadership, and direction.

Once again, MCP's old weakness has resurfaced: when the moment demands action, it offers meetings; when clarity is needed, it breeds confusion.