South Africa: After Years of Surviving Hits, Taxi Boss Slain in Daylight Attack

MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku condemned the murder and ordered police reinforcements to prevent fresh taxi violence in Alexandra and Marlboro.

Gauteng police confirmed two people were killed and five others injured when gunmen in a white BMW X5 opened fire on Moekeletsi's convoy.

Taxi boss Molefe Moekeletsi had been dodging death for years. He had survived bullets, fire, and threats -- until assassins caught up with him on Thursday morning.

The chairman of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (ARMSTA) was shot dead in Marlboro, alongside his bodyguard. A second guard and an innocent motorist are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

According to police sources, Moekeletsi was contacted just a day before his death after the police received reports that he was receiving new death threats. He was due to make a statement.

The killing marks the end of a violent chapter that followed him for years.

In May 2019, Moekeletsi narrowly escaped death when two armed men opened fire on him at ARMSTA's offices in Wynberg. He survived but remained a target.

Three months later, in August 2019, his Marlboro premises were attacked again. Armed criminals stormed in before dawn, torching ten taxis parked on the property.

Speaking to local media at the time his taxis were burned, Moekeletsi said he refused to live in fear. "I believe in the Almighty, who will decide the day I depart this earth--but not through a gun," he said at the time.

But that gun finally found him.

Molefe was followed from home and killed in Marlboro on Thursday.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the attack happened on 8th Street in Marlboro when gunmen in a white BMW X5 opened fire on two vehicles -- an Audi and a Mahindra bakkie.

"The driver of the Audi and a passenger from the bakkie were declared dead on the scene. Three others were injured and taken to hospital, while two civilians were hurt when their car crashed into the Audi," said Nevhuhulwi.

The suspects' vehicle was later found abandoned a few kilometres away near the Jukskei River. Police are investigating two counts of murder and five of attempted murder, with taxi violence suspected as the motive.

MMC for public safety in Johannesburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, called the assassination a cold-blooded act meant to reignite taxi wars. "It spits in the face of the peace agreement signed only five weeks ago.

"We call on taxi associations and residents to reject vengeance and allow the law to take its course," he said.

Alexandra peace ambassador Thabo Mopasi said the community must turn its pain into peace. "May Chairman Moekeletsi's legacy inspire a renewed commitment to peace and stability within ARMSTA," he said.

Over the years, ARMSTA has lost several leaders to taxi violence -- including Sam Budza, Tello Selepe, Isaac Seriti and Bethuel "Hosi" Hlongwane. None of their killers have been caught.

Just over a month ago, on 19 September, Moekeletsi had stood before hundreds at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra to mark what taxi bosses called "the end of bloodshed."

He reminded operators that Alexandra was once the starting point of taxi violence in South Africa, urging them to stop killing each other over power and routes.

"If you do not want a leader, wait for their term to finish and vote them out," he said at the event.

