South Africa: Justice Committee Chairperson Welcomes New Inquest Finding On Chief Luthuli's Death

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, has welcomed the ruling by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court that set aside the 1967 inquest finding into the death of former African National Congress (ANC) President, Chief Albert Luthuli - now ruling he died at the hands of the Apartheid police.

The court ruled that Chief Luthuli was beaten to death, overturning the apartheid-era inquest that concluded he had been struck by a goods train. Judge Nompumelelo Radebe found that Chief Luthuli died as a result of a fractured skull, cerebral haemorrhage and brain concussion associated with assault - confirming that he was killed by Apartheid police.

Mr Nqola said: "We applaud the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for reopening this matter in April. The committee notes and welcomes the extensive new evidence presented, including expert analysis on crime scene management and reconstruction, medical and forensic evidence, as well as testimonies from SAPS and DPCI investigators, and Chief Luthuli's friends and family. This collective effort has secured an important victory for truth and justice in our country."

He added: "This ruling represents a bittersweet victory. Since the inception of the 7th Parliament, the committee has made it its mission to follow up on outstanding Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) matters. We call on the NPA to continue expediting these cases to ensure that families, loved ones and victims of apartheid-era crimes receive the justice and closure they deserve."