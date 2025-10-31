South Africa: Committee On Transport to Put Train Operations in East Rand Under Scrutiny

31 October 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Transport will today undertake an oversight visit to the train operations in the East Rand.

The committee was petitioned to undertake such a visit to understand better the challenge of not having trains run on the East Rand, and also it wanted to witness vandalised train stations that link up communities with economic opportunities.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Donald Selamolela, said the committee is committed to seeing train operations adequately functioning across all communities, hence it welcomed the opportunity to visit the East Rand.

He said: "Evidence that the committee engages with people and stakeholders was everywhere. This will be our approach going into the future. We want to hear our people, and we want to see how they live so that they get the response they deserve on things they need."

"When it comes to transport it is needless to say that this committee will forever champion for rail that complements other transport modes in ensuring safe, affordable and reliable public transport," emphasised Mr Selamolela.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.