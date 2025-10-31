South Africa: Scopa Agrees Unanimously to Subpoena Former Raf CEO Mr Letsoalo

press release

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) has unanimously resolved to subpoena Mr Collins Letsoalo, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after repeated attempts to secure his voluntary appearance before the committee in late November 2025.

In its meeting yesterday, Thursday 30 October, the committee resolved to send Mr Letsoalo a final letter of invitation, failing which the committee would consider issuing summons to him in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities Act of 2004 ("the Act"). On Thursday evening the committee heard from Parliament's Legal Advisor, Ms Fatima Ebrahim, that Mr Letsoalo had failed to respond to the final letter, which offered him an opportunity to voluntarily appear before the committee.

Upon Ms Ebrahim's report, the committee deliberated and decided to issue a summons in terms of the Act.

Explaining the post-resolution procedures, the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Songezo Zibi, said he will write to the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Thoko Didiza to seek her concurrence. Since a summons is a drastic step, the letter will explain that the information the committee seeks is within Mr Letsoalo's personal knowledge and cannot be obtained by other means.

If the Speaker concurs, the Secretary to Parliament will ensure the summons is delivered to Mr Letsoalo. Members of the committee stressed the importance of Mr Letsoalo's appearance and presenting himself before the committee.

The committee expressed the view that the former CEO is central to the enquiry and his evidence will assist in developing a complete picture of the RAF's challenges over the last five years.

Mr Zibi said: "Several witnesses have made averments that fairness demands Mr Letsoalo is given an opportunity to respond. His insights as CEO of the RAF will also assist the committee to reach well-informed conclusions and recommendations to the NA through the committee's final report."