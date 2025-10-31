Kenya: Declining Food, Gas Prices Hold October Inflation Steady At 4.6pc

31 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya's inflation rate remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in October, supported by falling prices of key household commodities such as maize flour, sugar, and cooking gas, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that the average price of a two-kilogram packet of fortified maize flour dropped from Sh172.41 in September to Sh168.56 in October.

A kilo of kale decreased by one percent to Sh91.56, while beans fell by 0.6 percent to Sh180.99. Similarly, the price of sugar declined by 0.5 percent.

The stability in consumer prices comes on the back of a 25 basis points reduction in the Central Bank of Kenya's (CBK) benchmark lending rate to 9.25 percent earlier this month, aimed at easing inflationary pressure.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) maintained fuel prices, keeping super petrol at Sh184.52, diesel at Sh171.47, and kerosene at Sh154.78 per litre.

However, electricity and some food items recorded marginal price increases. The cost of 50 kilowatts of electricity rose by 3.3 percent to Sh1,315.8, while potatoes went up by 1.6 percent to Sh92.69 per kilo, and tomatoes increased by 1.2 percent to Sh87.88.

Analysts say the steady inflation reflects easing food and energy costs, offering relief to consumers amid a gradually improving economic environment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.