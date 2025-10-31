Kenya: Big Boost for Nairobi City Players As Thunder Ready to Rumble At Basketball Africa League

31 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men's Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder have received a timely boost ahead of their second appearance at the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The national champions have renewed their partnership with American-based Nexford University that will see its players benefit from scholarship opportunities.

The club's head of partnerships, Marcel Awori, says the partnership goes a long way in fulfilling their mission of enhancing their players' lives, beyond the court.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"With such a partnership, we are enabling our athletes to be successful on and off the court. We are conscious of life after the sport and during the sport," he said.

Speaking at the same time, Nexford University CEO Fadl Al Tarzi said the institution is motivated to enable athletes to make the most of their sporting talents while giving them a life after retirement.

"We have been learning a lot about athletes who struggle when they sort of pause their careers. We have been doing a lot of analysis of how we can help athletes across the world," Tarzi said.

NCT - as they are also known - will be making their second appearance in the prestigious BAL competition after a dream debut in the past season's competition.

They became the first Kenyan team to reach the group phase of the continental competition, where they featured in the Nile Conference.

However, it was a rude reality check for coach Brad Ibs' charges who came away with one win only - an 85-76 victory over South Africa's Made By Basketball (MBB) - while losing four games.

They will have the chance to go at it again with the big boys when they begin their journey in the East Division before hosting the Elite 16 round in Nairobi - as they did last year to book their ticket to the group phase.

NCT will undoubtedly be buoyed by their second consecutive crown this year after beating Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the final.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.