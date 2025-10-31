South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Smooth Start of 2025 Matric Exams

Cabinet has welcomed the smooth start of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with more than 900 000 candidates sitting for the final exams across the country.

Cabinet commended the Department of Basic Education for the effective systems put in place to ensure the credible and secure administration of the exams.

"Cabinet urges parents and guardians to continue supporting learners during this period by creating a calm, quiet environment for them to study and monitor their anxiety levels until the release of the final results in January 2026.

"These young people represent the future of our nation, and they must know that we remain proud of them," Cabinet said in a statement.

Concerns over bullying in schools

Meanwhile, Cabinet also expressed concern over recent reports on incidents of bullying that occurred at various schools across the country.

"Bullying in schools is an extremely serious matter and it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming places of learning. Cabinet calls on all schools to take allegations of bullying, violence and harassment seriously and to investigate them.

"Learners are encouraged to report incidents of bullying and harassment to principals, educators, parents and guardians," Cabinet said.

Cabinet reaffirms that schools must adhere to the National School Safety Framework, which provides guidance on addressing violence, including bullying.

"There is also a need for schools to stringently enforce Learner Codes of Conduct that include clear expectations for behaviour and consequences for bullying," Cabinet said.