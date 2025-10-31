South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes Smooth Start of 2025 Matric Exams

31 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the smooth start of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with more than 900 000 candidates sitting for the final exams across the country.

Cabinet commended the Department of Basic Education for the effective systems put in place to ensure the credible and secure administration of the exams.

"Cabinet urges parents and guardians to continue supporting learners during this period by creating a calm, quiet environment for them to study and monitor their anxiety levels until the release of the final results in January 2026.

"These young people represent the future of our nation, and they must know that we remain proud of them," Cabinet said in a statement.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Concerns over bullying in schools

Meanwhile, Cabinet also expressed concern over recent reports on incidents of bullying that occurred at various schools across the country.

"Bullying in schools is an extremely serious matter and it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that our schools are safe and welcoming places of learning. Cabinet calls on all schools to take allegations of bullying, violence and harassment seriously and to investigate them.

"Learners are encouraged to report incidents of bullying and harassment to principals, educators, parents and guardians," Cabinet said.

Cabinet reaffirms that schools must adhere to the National School Safety Framework, which provides guidance on addressing violence, including bullying.

"There is also a need for schools to stringently enforce Learner Codes of Conduct that include clear expectations for behaviour and consequences for bullying," Cabinet said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.