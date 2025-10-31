South Africa: Government Rolls Out Anti-Gang Strategy to Curb Organised Crime

Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has created the National Anti-Gang Strategy, which aims to dismantle gang-related criminal networks through intelligence gathering, proactive policing, community engagement, and collaboration with stakeholders.

"Under the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, several measures have been introduced to restore the integrity and performance of SAPS Crime Intelligence," the Deputy President said on Thursday.

In response to oral questions during a session in the National Assembly, Deputy President Mashatile stated that the SAPS will expand the scope of the Anti-Gang Units.

He announced that this expansion will include gang-related issues such as drug trafficking, shootings, and murders, extending beyond the Western Cape to include the Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

"The units will also be supported by operations like Operation Shanela and Operation Vala Umgodi," he added.

The Deputy President was responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament (MP) regarding the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The MP asked what measures should be taken to strengthen the overall criminal justice system, particularly the police service.

The country's second-in-command stated that the government will continue to strengthen the Crime Intelligence Division to combat organised crime, gangsterism, and violent criminality in hotspot areas through structural and technological interventions, including Community Policing Forums (CPFs).

Deputy President Mashatile also spoke about the Acting Minister of Police, Professor Firoz Cachalia's announcement to install a multi-agency anti-gang plan in the Western Cape.

This plan involves collaboration between the National Prosecuting Authority, the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Special Investigating Unit, and SAPS to combat gangsterism and extortion.

"This plan has already been finalised with funding allocated for implementation."

In the meantime, he stated that the SAPS has enhanced its digital analytics, surveillance, and data-driven policing resources.

This initiative aims to enhance intelligence-led operations in high-crime areas.

In addition, the SAPS is collaborating with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to devise strategies that target the financial infrastructure of organised crime, focusing on cross-border business networks.