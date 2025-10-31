South Africa: KZN Premier Calls for Vigilance As Festive Season Approaches

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has called on citizens to act responsibly and remain vigilant during the upcoming festive season to ensure safety across the province.

Premier Ntuli made the call during the launch of Safety Month and the Festive Season Safety Plan, outlining KwaZulu-Natal's comprehensive strategy to protect lives, property, and livelihoods during the holiday period.

Speaking at the launch, held in Durban on Thursday, 30 October 2025, Ntuli said the festive season represents both a time of joy and significant economic opportunity, with the province expecting to welcome over two million visitors and generate an estimated R13 billion in economic activity.

"The province's tourism-driven economy depends on safe communities, secure roads, and law-abiding citizens. The prosperity and safety are inseparable.

"We cannot build a thriving tourism sector or sustain inclusive growth without ensuring that our communities, visitors, and roads are safe," Ntuli said.

The Premier reminded citizens that the festive period often brings increased risks of road crashes and crime, calling on all citizens to exercise responsibility and vigilance.

Strengthened law enforcement and collaboration

The Premier announced the deployment of 24 515 law enforcement and emergency personnel across the province, as part of the integrated festive season safety operation.

The deployment includes 17 528 SAPS members, 2 000 metro police officers, 693 Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers, 1 912 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials, 134 South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officers, and 1 167 community safety volunteers.

The Premier noted that the integrated approach brings together municipalities, community policing structures, private security, and emergency services in a unified campaign to keep the province safe.

"These teams will be strategically positioned at ports of entry, beaches, shopping centres, events, and major roads, ensuring visibility, rapid response, and safety throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

"The strength of our readiness lies not in numbers alone, but in the spirit of collaboration that binds government, law enforcement, and communities together," the Premier said.

Strengthening local economies

While reaffirming Durban as the province's flagship tourism destination, Ntuli highlighted plans to expand tourism beyond the coastline to secondary cities and emerging towns, including Richards Bay, Port Shepstone, Newcastle, and Howick.

He said broadening the tourism map promotes inclusive economic participation, particularly among small enterprises, creative industries, and township economies.

"When residents and visitors feel safe, they stay longer, spend more, and invest deeper in our communities. Safety is an economic imperative," he said.

Firm stand against GBVF

Ntuli also made a passionate appeal to men across KwaZulu-Natal to take an active role in ending gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which often tend to escalate during the festive season.

"Let this festive season be a turning point. Rise to protect, not to harm. Every woman and every child deserve to celebrate safely and live without fear."

He also called for the protection of the elderly and vulnerable, urging families and communities to make their homes sanctuaries of respect, compassion, and dignity.

The Premier further called for action on all sectors of society, including government, business, and communities, to uphold safety as a shared responsibility.

"Let this festive season be remembered not for tragedy, but for discipline, cooperation, and success. Together, we can make this a season of safety, dignity, and growth for all the people of KwaZulu-Natal," the Premier said.

The launch of Safety Month and the Festive Season Safety Plan reaffirmed the Provincial Government of Unity's commitment to ensuring that KwaZulu-Natal remains a safe, welcoming, and prosperous destination for residents and visitors alike.