South Africa: Macpherson to Pay Courtesy Visit to King Misuzulu Kazwelithini

31 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will on Monday pay a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma.

"During the meeting, the Minister will present the department and its entities' plans for infrastructure delivery in KwaZulu-Natal to His Majesty, including ongoing construction and maintenance projects, job creation through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and the implementation of infrastructure reforms like the upcoming Social Facilitation Framework (SFF) to improve delivery performance in the province," the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

The Minister will be joined by KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council, Martin Meyer; Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust, Zimbini Hill; Chairperson of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Khulile Nzo, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Council for the Built Environment Dr Msizi Myeza.

