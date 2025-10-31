Kenya: Nyeri MCAs Dismiss Impeachment Calls Against Governor Mutahi Kahiga

31 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nyeri — Members of the Nyeri County Assembly have dismissed calls to impeach Governor Mutahi Kahiga, terming the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

The MCAs defended the governor's leadership, saying his administration has remained transparent, development-focused, and committed to service delivery across the county.

Speaking after a special sitting on Thursday, the assembly members said no formal motion or grounds for impeachment had been tabled, urging residents to ignore what they described as "rumours intended to destabilize county operations."

"There is no crisis in Nyeri. Governor Kahiga enjoys the full support of the County Assembly, and we are working together to deliver development to our people," said one of the assembly leaders.

The MCAs accused a section of political rivals of spreading misinformation to create divisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

They further reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stability and unity in the county government, noting that impeachment should never be used as a tool for political intimidation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.