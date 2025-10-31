Kenya: Nyeri MCAs Dismiss Impeachment Calls Against Governor Mutahi Kahiga

Nyeri — Members of the Nyeri County Assembly have dismissed calls to impeach Governor Mutahi Kahiga, terming the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

The MCAs defended the governor's leadership, saying his administration has remained transparent, development-focused, and committed to service delivery across the county.

Speaking after a special sitting on Thursday, the assembly members said no formal motion or grounds for impeachment had been tabled, urging residents to ignore what they described as "rumours intended to destabilize county operations."

"There is no crisis in Nyeri. Governor Kahiga enjoys the full support of the County Assembly, and we are working together to deliver development to our people," said one of the assembly leaders.

The MCAs accused a section of political rivals of spreading misinformation to create divisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

They further reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stability and unity in the county government, noting that impeachment should never be used as a tool for political intimidation.