Africa: Experts Urge Gender-Inclusive Resilience in Africa's Agri-Food Systems

As Africa strives to strengthen food and nutrition security amid mounting climate shocks, key stakeholders and experts are calling for gender inclusive, sustainable financing and resilient agri-food systems across the continent.

These concerns took center stage during a side event of the 21st Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme Partnership Platform (CAADP PP) held in Kigali on Thursday, October 30. The discussions underscored that agricultural transformation requires predictable and inclusive financial mechanisms capable of responding effectively to climate shocks such droughts, floods, tropical cyclones, as well as pest and disease outbreaks..

The session, themed "Sovereign and Scalable: Innovative and Gender-Inclusive Risk Financing for Africa's Agrifood Resilience and Transformation," also marked the 16th Africa Day for Food and Nutrition Security (ADFNS). It was jointly organized by the Government of Rwanda, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC) a specialised agency of the African Union with a mandate to helps member states better plan, prepare and respond to extreme weather events and outbreaks and epidemics.

Speaking on behalf of Agriculture Minister Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Olivier Kamana, said the dialogue came at a critical time as climate shocks increasingly threaten agri-food systems.

"Rwanda remains committed to advancing a climate-resilient agri-food systems, not just as a policy ambition, but as a necessity," Kamana explained.

"I wish to reinforce the message that political leadership must translate into financial commitment. We cannot build resilience without investing in it."

He called on African governments to embed disaster risk financing in national investment priorities, stressing that this would accelerate the African Union's 10-year plan (2026-2035) to mobilize over $100 billion for agriculture, increase food output by 45 percent, and triple intra-African trade in farm products under the Kampala CAADP Declaration.

Kamana emphasized that embedding gender-inclusive disaster financing tools into the national agriculture investment plan is not 'just a plan, but also a responsibility.'

"I call upon fellow ministers, policy makers, and development partners present here today to champion inclusive risk-informed financing frameworks in their respective countries," he added, emphasizing that development tools should be gender-responsive, community-informed, and nation-owned.

ARC officials added that, the institution's support to countries in implementing gender-responsive contingency plans has also ensured that vulnerable and at-risk populations, including women, youth, and people with disabilities, are not left behind in disaster responses.

Speaking on behalf of ARC Group Director General, Dr. Christiana George, Head of Gender at ARC, pointed out that while often under-addressed, inclusive disaster risk financing is a key enabler of agri-food transformation.

"Over the past decade, Africa's risk capacity has developed a suite of sovereign insurance tools that have delivered early warning systems, risk financing, and technical capacity support to our member states and have helped protect over 166 million men, women, boys, and girls across the continent," She said.

"ARC recognizes that women and vulnerable groups fear the brunt of disasters, yet are often excluded from the design and benefits of risk management mechanisms."

George reaffirmed ARC's commitment to gender-transformative and locally owned solutions, ranging from gender-informed contingency planning to inclusive payout implementation mechanisms.

"No food system can be truly resilient if half its producers and decision makers are left behind," she added, urging governments to recognize disasters as "development finance disruptors" that require proactive investment.

George pointed out that ARC's sovereign parametric insurance and Replica Program are catalytic tools that allow countries and partners to access rapid, flexible financing within days of a disaster.

Policy and legislative leadership

Hon. Aimée Marie Ange Tumukunde, a member of the Pan-African Parliament's Committee on Agriculture, Rural Economy, Environment, and Natural Resources, called for stronger legislative oversight to ensure that resilience-building reaches farmers at the grassroots and translates into real benefits, as well as ensuring accountability

"We must use our legislative and oversight powers to ensure that Africa's response to climate change is rooted in strong, inclusive, and forward-looking policies," Tumukunde said.

"Legislative support for climate-resilient agri-food systems means developing and enforcing laws that promote sustainable land management, water conservation, renewable energy use in farming, and access to climate information and technologies for farmers.

The event also featured discussions on innovative blended finance models and gender-responsive approaches that crowd in private investment, leverage climate finance, and integrate tools such as insurance products to boost agrifood system resilience.

Laila Lokosang, ARC Group Board Member, called for collaborative efforts between sectors and institutions, emphasizing that there should be harmony and coherence among concerned or affected parties to raise intervention to disaster risk mitigation and management.

"All of us to reaffirm our collective responsibility to protect our development gains by putting resilience and risk governance at the core of our agri-food systems transformation agenda," he said.

Agriculture contributes about 15 percent of Africa's total GDP and remains the primary livelihood source for the majority of its population. Yet, the sector remains highly vulnerable to climate-related shocks that disrupt production, trade, and livelihoods, leading to food insecurity and deepening inequality.

Experts echoed that inclusive and well-financed resilience systems are key to unlocking Africa's agricultural potential and securing sustainable food systems for future generations.