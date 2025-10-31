Congo-Kinshasa: MSF Hands Over Ebola Activities in DRC

press release

Bulape/Kinshasa — After several weeks of collaborating with the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, on a response to Ebola in Bulape, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams handed over all activities at the Ebola treatment centre last Friday.

The last confirmed case of Ebola was recorded on 26 September, and the number of alerts and suspected patients admitted to the Bulape Ebola treatment centre has since dropped sharply. The last patient cured from the disease was discharged on 19 October. If no new cases are confirmed, the outbreak can be declared over on 30 November, in line with the 42-day rule without a new confirmed case.

"Given this positive development, we've been able to conclude our emergency intervention in Bulape, withdraw our teams, and allow other organisations - particularly the Ministry of Health - to take over," says Dr Maria Mashako, MSF's medical coordinator in Kinshasa. "We are proud to have played a key role in responding to this epidemic, in which collaboration with the authorities, WHO, and the community made it possible to overcome many challenges."

We are proud to have played a key role in responding to this epidemic, in which collaboration with the authorities, WHO, and the community made it possible to overcome many challenges. Dr Maria Mashako, MSF's medical coordinator in Kinshasa

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

MSF teams were among the first to arrive in Bulape after the outbreak was declared on 4 September, alongside teams from the Ministry of Health, its emergency response team, and WHO. After providing emergency support to Bulape General hospital and setting up a temporary treatment facility, MSF teams worked with WHO to build a new, more suitable treatment centre, while continuing to care for suspected and confirmed patients.

MSF also conducted community awareness activities and established a transit centre for suspected patients in Mpianga, which was handed over to the health authorities a few days ago.

"Staff from the Ministry of Health have now replaced MSF teams at the Bulape Ebola treatment centre," says Dr Mashako. "We will continue to provide financial support for two more weeks, and they will retain the infrastructure, equipment and medicines that we are donating as we depart."

The response to the 16th Ebola outbreak in the DRC benefited from the swift mobilisation of the authorities, experienced organisations and local communities. This collective effort helped to contain the spread of the epidemic, which sadly claimed 45 lives, including 34 confirmed cases. In total, 64 cases were recorded - 53 confirmed and 11 probable. Nineteen patients with confirmed infections recovered thanks to the care provided at the Ebola treatment centre.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health International Organisations Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MSF remains ready to support the Congolese authorities again should the epidemic resurface, and we reaffirm our commitment to working with national and international partners to protect public health, and to build on the lessons learned to strengthen future outbreak responses.

"While this response has successfully brought the epidemic under control, it has once again highlighted the need to strengthen the overall health system to better prevent, detect and respond to such crises," concludes Dr Mashako. "Experience shows that improving the quality of and access to general healthcare is a cornerstone of any effective emergency response. Mobilisation at this level is therefore essential."