South Africa: Outrage Over Police Inaction After Woman Goes Missing

Residents tracked down a suspect themselves

Residents of Ngcobo have vowed to continue protesting until police find 19-year-old Linamandla Xhosana, who went missing on Monday, 13 October.

On Thursday, the town was shut down as residents marched to the police station demanding answers. They accused the police of responding slowly to the case. Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Residents say they have identified a suspect, without police help, who apparently confessed to raping and killing Xhosana.

Xhosana, a learner at Village High School, was last seen in Ngcobo town near the taxi rank. Since her disappearance, residents have held several demonstrations in town and outside the police station.

Her grandmother reported her missing to the police on 17 October. But frustrated residents began their own search. Resident Batandwa Ndude said young people shared photos online and put up posters. "Every youth in our village got involved while the police did nothing," he said.

Ndude said the community later confronted a young man who claimed to have seen Xhosana the day she disappeared.

"He confessed that he raped and killed Linamandla," said Ndude. "He told us the body was in his shack, but when we searched it we only found blood-stained pants and a spade. He later mentioned bushes but refused to say where."

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said that the man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted by community members. But residents say he was not assaulted, but that he jumped out of a moving car as he was being taken to the place he had said the body was.

"Police are not in a position to interview him in his current condition. Allegations that he confessed to raping and killing the victim will be confirmed when he is able to speak," said Mgolodela. She added that the search for Linamandla is still ongoing.

But residents are impatient. "They tell us about procedures, but we have been searching alone. We found the suspect, not them," said Ndude.

Former teacher Zuko Feni said frustration remains high. "We are not lying when we say police only act when we protest ... Now we come to town every day to make sure the police are working. We just want her found," he said.