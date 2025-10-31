Botswana: Keorapetse Urges Establishment of Esg Strategy

Gaborone — Advancing sustainability, climate action, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles is central to national progress and economic resilience, says Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse

Speaking during the Botswana Sustainability Week on Wednesday in Gaborone, Mr Keorapetse underscored the need for multilateralism, emphasising that global cooperation remained a vital platform for addressing cross-cutting challenges from environmental protection to climate adaptation.

Mr Keorapetse emphasised that climate change was a current and urgent challenge, directly threatening livelihoods, water security, agriculture, and energy.

It is for this reason, he said, that the government was committed to strengthening coordinated structures that would drive climate priorities from the highest level of policy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is not just an environmental issue, but also governmental, security, and moral. Choices we make today will shape tomorrow," he said, adding that the are national priorities aligned with Vision 2036, National Development Plan 12, the African Union's Agenda 2063, and the UN SDGs.

Highlighting the urgency, Mr Keorapetse warned that climate change was a present and pressing challenge impacting livelihoods, water security, agriculture, and energy.

He said lack of a coherent governance framework for climate policy, along with outdated legislation, was a 'strategic vulnerability.'

He therefore specifically recommended establishing a national ESG strategy with clear steps and timelines, and urged Parliament to set an example by adopting sustainable practices in its own operations.

"Without the necessary policies and institutional commitment, we risk falling behind economically, environmentally, and diplomatically," he said, urging comprehensive policy reform and a stronger governance framework.

Outlining his vision for a high-performing, environmentally conscious legislature, Mr Keorapetse announced plans to transform Parliament into a 'Green Parliament.'

Drawing inspiration from Mauritius, he said the initiative will focus on digital transformation to reduce paper use, conduct carbon footprint audits, and embed sustainability across all parliamentary operations.

"In the next session of Parliament, I do not want to see stacks of notice papers and printed documents; we will distribute all materials electronically to reduce environmental impact," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Keorapetse emphasized that government action alone was not enough, urging the private sector to embed ESG and sustainability into their core business strategies before regulatory measures make it mandatory.

"Sustainability is not an obligation, it is an opportunity for innovation, competitiveness, and long-term profitability," he said.

He therefore called for business, academia, and civil society to collaborate specifically on developing training programs for ESG reporting, creating frameworks for impact measurement, and promoting responsible investment practices.

He described the Sustainability Week as a landmark platform for business beyond profit, adding that the discussions over two days would help shape the region's approach to sustainability.

Meanwhile, Mr Keorapetse applauded the Green Loop for creating a safe and inclusive space where policy meets practice and where transformation is driven through resilience, science, innovation, and vision.

He commended the founder and Managing Director, Ms Lindiwe Modise, for pioneering and setting "a powerful example of innovation, leadership, and national progress."

Also, he lauded the Green Loop for transforming Sustainability Week into 'an international and regional dialogue that connects governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society.'

The theme for the event was: Enhancing Sustainable Practices in Africa, Change is Here, Leaving No one Behind.