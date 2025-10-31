Somalia: Somaliland Launches Landmark Agricultural Project to Boost Food Security

Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Thursday inaugurated the Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project, a large-scale initiative aimed at modernizing agriculture, strengthening food security, and improving rural livelihoods across the Horn of Africa nation.

The multi million dollar project, led by the Pharo Foundation through its development arm Pharo Ventures, is one of the most ambitious agricultural investments ever undertaken in Somaliland. Officials say it will transform farming efficiency, introduce modern irrigation systems, and help restore degraded lands in the Wajaale region near the Ethiopian border.

"This project marks a turning point in Somaliland's agricultural transformation," President Irro said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "It embodies our collective determination to harness knowledge, technology, and innovation to secure a sustainable future for our citizens."

Irro described the initiative as the most significant development project launched in Tog Wajaale District in more than six decades, underscoring its potential to drive national food sufficiency and economic diversification.

The project's strategic objectives include promoting modern technology driven farming methods, establishing sustainable irrigation systems, and enhancing livestock productivity through reliable fodder production. It also aims to curb soil erosion and environmental degradation in the area.

Officials from the Pharo Foundation, including CEO Tom Mason and Somaliland Representative Mohamed Muse Elmi, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Somaliland's development priorities. The foundation, which is active in education, healthcare, and water projects, said the Wajaale Plains initiative would create jobs and build resilient, self reliant communities.

"The goal is to ensure lasting economic opportunity and environmental sustainability for the people of Wajaale and its neighboring regions," Mason said.

Senior government ministers, ruling party officials, and traditional leaders attended the ceremony, praising the president's leadership and urging local communities to take full advantage of the opportunities created by the project.

The Wajaale Plains Agricultural Development Project is expected to benefit thousands of families and strengthen Somaliland's long term resilience against food insecurity and climate shocks.