Kenya: PS Mukhwana, Kebs Boss Lead Stakeholder Talks On Landmark Standards Bill, 2025

Nairobi — The government has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at modernizing Kenya's standards and quality control systems through the Draft Standards Bill, 2025, a landmark proposal designed to strengthen consumer protection, streamline trade, and enhance industrial competitiveness.

Speaking during a public participation forum, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, described the proposed law as a key pillar of Kenya's economic transformation agenda, offering a modern and responsive framework for the country's evolving trade and manufacturing environment.

"This Bill is not merely a piece of legislation; it is a comprehensive modernization framework for standardization, metrology, and conformity assessment," said Dr. Mukhwana. "It seeks to ensure that our industries thrive on reliable benchmarks that protect consumers, enhance competitiveness, and foster sustainable growth."

The Draft Standards Bill, 2025 seeks to repeal and replace the current Standards Act, Cap. 496, which has guided Kenya's quality control regime for more than five decades. Under the new framework, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) will be re-established as the National Standards Body, with an expanded mandate to develop, enforce, and monitor compliance with national and international standards across all sectors.

Among its key provisions, the Bill introduces mandatory quality requirements for critical goods such as food, construction materials, and health products, ensuring that only compliant products reach consumers. It also grants inspectors enhanced enforcement powers to halt production, seize unsafe goods, close non-compliant facilities, and order product recalls where necessary.

To promote fairness and accountability, the Bill proposes the creation of a Standards Tribunal to handle appeals against KEBS decisions.

Dr. Mukhwana said the reforms are designed to position Kenya's industries for a fast-changing global environment shaped by digital trade, artificial intelligence, and complex supply chains.

"Imagine a Kenya where substandard products are a relic of the past, where our exports meet international benchmarks without hesitation, and where innovation flourishes under the umbrella of trusted standards," he said.

KEBS Managing Director, Esther Ngari, hailed the Bill as a milestone in Kenya's pursuit of consumer safety and industrial excellence. She said the legislation not only strengthens regulation but also simplifies compliance for businesses.

"This Bill is not KEBS' Bill -- it is Kenya's Bill. It belongs to every citizen, every trader, and every consumer whose safety and confidence depend on quality," Ngari said. "Each one of us has a stake in making it work."

Ngari added that the existing law was crafted for a much simpler economy and can no longer address the complexities of today's interconnected markets.

"Standards are the language of trust. They assure consumers that the food they eat, the buildings they enter, and the products they use are safe and reliable," she said. "Trust cannot rest on outdated laws -- it requires a framework that matches today's complexity."

Dr. Mukhwana encouraged Kenyans to review the draft Bill -- now available on the KEBS website -- and provide feedback to help strengthen its implementation.

"The true strength of this Bill lies in your voices. We urge every Kenyan to share insights that will make the law robust and responsive to the realities of our industries," he said.

He noted that the proposed legislation aligns with Vision 2030, the Big Four Agenda, and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), providing a strong legal foundation for Kenya's push toward industrial competitiveness and consumer welfare.

"By championing this Bill, we are investing in jobs, in health, in equity, and in the dignity of every Kenyan worker and consumer," he added. "Together, we can build a future where quality is not an aspiration but a guarantee."