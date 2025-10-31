Kenya: Kindiki - We Are Fully Supporting Broad-Based Candidates in Coming By-Elections

Homa Bay — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the broad-based coalition is working hard to ensure candidates sponsored by the alliance emerge victorious in the coming by-elections.

Kindiki said Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Orange Democratic Movement have agreed to back candidates from either party in the coming polls calling on voters to turn up in large numbers and vote for them.

The DP spoke on Friday during Kasipul Constituency Economic Empowerment Engagement held at Sikri Vocational Training Centre grounds in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.

"We have all agreed to work together and fully support all our broad-based candidates in the coming by-elections. The agreement signed by President Ruto and late ODM leader Raila Odinga has allowed us to support candidates sponsored by either of our parties," Kindiki stated.

The by-elections are slated for November 27 and will be held in a number of electoral areas including in Kasipul, Ugunja, Malava, Mbeere North, Banisa and Magarini constituencies. The vacant Baringo Senate and several MCA seats will also be filled on the same day.

Kindiki said ODM candidates in Kasipul, Ugunja and Magarini enjoy the full support of the broad-based coalition. It is the same for UDA aspirants in Malava, Banisa, Mbeere North and Baringo.

In Kasipul, the ODM candidate, Mr. Boyd Were, is carrying the coalition's flag.

"We are one team and here in Kasipul we are fully supporting the ODM candidate. We are also doing the same in Ugunja and Magarani as well as in all the areas where UDA candidates are carrying our flags," he affirmed.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who is also ODM National Chairperson, said they will not step away from the agreement promising to throw their weight fully behind all the broad-based candidates in the by-elections.

"In the coming by-elections we are supporting all the broad-based candidates because we have agreed that we will back all our candidates in the polls," she said.

Further, the governor said the party is in government to stay as guided by the departed party leader.

"Baba left us inside the broad-based government. It is where we will remain as the Orange Democratic Movement," Governor Wanga assured.

The broad-based government led by President Ruto, DP revealed, is working round the clock to ensure faster completion of development projects in Homa Bay and the Nyanza region for the people to fully benefit.

So far, Sh2 billion has been allocated to the county for last-mile electricity connection targeting 26, 000 new households. Sh15.8 billion has also been disbursed for construction of fresh produce and fish markets, affordable houses and hostels for learning institutions in the County.

All stalled roads are also being revived. A total of Sh8.5 billion has been set aside for the roads in the county including construction of Sikri-Lida which will commence shortly.

The Deputy President said campaigns for 2027 elections are yet to start saying the focus is delivering development and fulfilment of all promises made to the people.

"When the time comes, we will be more than ready to showcase our development record. We will present our development record to the people. Do not be misled by those who have nothing to offer," DP declared.